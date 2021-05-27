MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Devimco Immobilier and Concordia University have announced an agreement to partner in the Next-Generation Cities Institute recently created by the university. As a founding member of the Institute, Devimco will have a seat on its advisory board.

"We want to play a role in the effort to transform our cities into sustainable zero-carbon built environments, and focus on quality of life and the relationship between residents, which is the aim of the Next-Generation Cities Institute. In our real estate projects, we already focus on diversity and the creation of livable environments by applying sustainable development principles. Our partnership with the Institute will allow us to do more," said Serge Goulet, President of Devimco Immobilier.

Together with the Next-Generation Cities Institute, Devimco Immobilier will have the opportunity to:

develop joint research, innovation and demonstration projects;

access international collaborative networks through advisory board members;

develop and implement joint research projects with graduate students supervised by the Institute's leading researchers.

"We are very proud to be working with Devimco to achieve such ambitious carbon neutrality targets for neighborhoods," said Ursula Eicker, Co-Director of the Institute and Canada Excellence Research Chair (CERC) in Smart, Sustainable and Resilient Communities and Cities. "Together, we can show how to build neighborhoods that offer both true sustainability and an excellent quality of life."

"We are very pleased to welcome Devimco as founders of the Institute and thank them for their support," said Carmela Cucuzzella, co-director of the Institute and Concordia Research Chair in Integrated Design, Ecology and Sustainability of the Built Environment. "Developers play a crucial role in shaping the city. Together, we look forward to designing new ways to increase sustainability of the built environment."

The Next-Generation Cities Institute's innovative and collaborative research examines how urban communities can build a prosperous, inclusive, equitable and sustainable future. Areas of interest to Devimco Immobilier include:

zero energy buildings and neighborhoods;

smart, sustainable and resilient infrastructure;

sustainable water and energy systems;

design practices and the built environment;

innovative construction and infrastructure management;

mobility services and sustainable transportation.

The Next-Generation Cities Institute brings together more than 200 scientists, researchers, thinkers and creators from Concordia University's four faculties in three research clusters: Built and Natural Environments; Mobility, Safety and Sharing; and Design, Art, Culture and Community.

About Devimco Immobilier

Devimco Immobilier is a leader in real estate development in Quebec and is known for its large-scale real estate projects, including lifestyle and TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) complexes that combine commercial, business, recreational and residential components. Combining innovation and creativity, Devimco Immobilier participates in the development of the environments created and the communities in which they are located, for the benefit of its occupants and visitors.

Since 2005, Devimco Immobilier has been developing the Griffin District® project, a true living environment where the social fabric of a real community will be represented. It is also developing SOLAR Uniquartier®, the largest TOD project in Quebec. Devimco Immobilier is also proceeding with the construction of Square Children's®, a new flagship project that will revitalize the site of the former Montreal Children's Hospital and breathe new life into the neighborhood. The developer started, in 2020, the construction of the MAA Condominiums and Penthouses®, located in downtown Montreal on Peel Street, a project as rich as the history of the sports club it will revitalize. In addition, the launch of Maestria Condominiums®, the largest mixed-use residential project ever built in Montreal and located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, took place in late 2019. It was followed in 2021 by the launch of Auguste & Louis Condominiums®, a unique project that constitutes the very first phase of the Quartier des Lumières located on the site of the former Radio-Canada building. Devimco's newest condo and penthouses project is Wellington sur le Bassin®, at the corner of Wellington and de la Montagne streets.

About Concordia University

Concordia is a next-generation university, continually reimagining the future of higher education. Located in the vibrant and multicultural city of Montreal, Concordia is the top-ranked university in North America founded within the last 50 years and among the most innovative in its approach to experiential learning and cross-functional research.

The university annually registers 51,000 diverse and engaged students, including over 10,000 international students from some 150 countries, in its Faculty of Arts and Science , John Molson School of Business , Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science and Faculty of Fine Arts and in Concordia Continuing Education .

SOURCE Devimco Immobilier

For further information: Justin Meloche, [email protected], 514 995-9704; Fiona Downey, [email protected], 514-518-3336

Related Links

https://devimco.com/

