Developing skills and stronger organizations: 'Saskatchewan's Top Employers' for 2023 are announced

REGINA, SK, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan employers are giving employees more choice over how to develop their own skills – and are creating stronger organizations in the process. That's the message from this year's Saskatchewan's Top Employers, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"It's no surprise that employees who are given the freedom and support needed to feel confident in their roles are most likely to pursue training courses and other work-related avenues to upgrade their skills," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "By empowering staff to choose how best to develop professionally, employers benefit by having a more qualified workforce."

This year's winners have created avenues for personal growth for employees, offering the support and flexibility employees need to further their overall wellness and be active members of local communities. With benefits such as mental health coverage, wellness-related programming, and incentives for volunteering, employees are encouraged to pursue resources and causes that are close to their hearts.

"By providing employees with the resources needed to pursue programs and initiatives that are personally important, these employers are encouraging employees to become their best selves," says Leung. "This translates to greater personal and professional fulfillment for employees, extending beyond the work they do".

Some of the initiatives singled out by the editors at this year's winners include:

Andgo Systems allows employees to dedicate up to four hours each week for their own professional development, ensuring they can pursue personal and career-related growth; activities can include industry or professional conferences and events, courses, and books.





SaskTel hosts an employee resource group of Indigenous employees, the 'SaskTel Aboriginal Employee Network' (SAEN), who act as ambassadors to educate and support SaskTel employees regarding the significance and diversity of Indigenous cultures.





Canpotex adopted a hybrid work program that includes a monthly hybrid work allowance of $250 , which can be used for home office expenses (such as internet) or transportation costs of traveling to and from work; additionally, employees may request to work remotely from another location in Canada up to four weeks each year.





, which can be used for home office expenses (such as internet) or transportation costs of traveling to and from work; additionally, employees may request to work remotely from another location in up to four weeks each year. Saskatoon -based Flaman Sales has been helping local charities through the Frank J. Flaman Foundation since 2005; the company solicits employee feedback when determining charities to support and encourages employees to get involved with paid time off to volunteer.





-based Flaman Sales has been helping local charities through the Frank J. Flaman Foundation since 2005; the company solicits employee feedback when determining charities to support and encourages employees to get involved with paid time off to volunteer. Nutrien encourages skills development with generous tuition subsidies (to $5,000 annually) for employees to take outside courses, whether or not they are related to their current position; the company also offers extensive apprenticeship and trades programs and leadership development programs.

First published in 2006, Saskatchewan's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the Saskatchewan employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Saskatchewan; employers of any size may apply, whether private- or public-sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million job-seekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

The full list of Saskatchewan's Top Employers (2023) was announced today in a special magazine co-published with the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and the Regina Leader-Post. Detailed reasons for selection for each of this year's winners, as well as additional stories and photos, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

