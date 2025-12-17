OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Executive Director of the Animal Health Directorate and Chief Veterinary Officer for Canada, Dr. Mary Jane Ireland, and the United Kingdom's (UK) Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Hall, issued the following statement:

"We are pleased to announce that the CFIA and the VMD have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance collaboration between Canada and the UK in the regulatory oversight of veterinary biologics, including animal vaccines. We believe that access to effective veterinary vaccines is critical not only to protect animal health, but to safeguard public health, secure our food supply, and strengthen economic resilience.

This agreement sets out how Canada and the UK will work together to make the pre-market assessment and approval of veterinary biologics more efficient. By sharing scientific expertise and information, discussing common priorities and exploring joint reviews of veterinary biological products, Canada and the UK aim to reduce duplication, lessen the burden on industry and facilitate access to important products.

These efforts will help protect animal health, support farmers and pet owners, and safeguard the food supply chain. The MOU strengthens our commitment to working collaboratively, further develops the strong and productive relationship between our two organisations and reinforces our shared commitment to animal health."

