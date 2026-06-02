Partnership highlights shared commitment to accessibility, inclusion and welcoming visitor experiences across Ontario

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Destination Ontario and AccessNow are proud to announce a new partnership aimed at supporting more accessible and inclusive travel experiences across Ontario.

The partnership brings together Destination Ontario's tourism marketing and visitor services expertise with AccessNow's accessibility knowledge and community connections to help strengthen accessibility awareness, collaboration and visitor experience initiatives across the province.

AccessFest, Toronto, Ontario (CNW Group/Destination Ontario)

Partnership activities will include accessibility capacity building for Destination Ontario staff, collaboration on marketing and promotional initiatives, support for inclusive content development, engagement with people with disabilities and tourism industry networks. Destination Ontario's Ontario Travel Information Services team will also participate in AccessFest, an accessibility-focused community event taking place on Saturday, June 6, in Toronto.

National Accessibility Week is an opportunity to recognize the importance of building accessible and inclusive communities where everyone can fully participate. Through this partnership, Destination Ontario and AccessNow are working together to help support a more welcoming tourism experience for residents and visitors alike.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to experience travel in a way that feels welcoming, comfortable and accessible," said Vincenza Ronaldi, President and CEO of Destination Ontario.

"Our partnership with AccessNow reflects a shared commitment to helping improve accessibility awareness, strengthen inclusive visitor experiences and support a tourism industry that is more welcoming for all."

"We are so proud to be partnering with Destination Ontario to help advance a more accessible future for travel and tourism. Travel is about freedom. It is about curiosity, connection, spontaneity, and joy. Disabled people want those same experiences, not separate ones. When destinations invest in accessibility from the beginning, they create places where more people can participate fully, explore confidently, and feel a true sense of belonging," said Maayan Ziv, Founder & CEO, AccessNow.

Destination Ontario's participation at AccessFest will include Ontario Travel Information Services staff connecting directly with attendees to share travel inspiration, trip planning support and information about tourism experiences across the province.

The partnership reflects Destination Ontario's broader efforts to support inclusive tourism experiences through collaboration, research and community engagement.

To learn more about accessible travel in Ontario, visit Destination Ontario's Accessible Travel resources page.

About Destination Ontario

Destination Ontario is the lead tourism marketing organization for Ontario, responsible for promoting the province as a premier travel destination to domestic and international visitors. Working with industry and government partners, Destination Ontario supports tourism growth through marketing, research, partnerships and visitor information services.

About AccessNow

AccessNow is a go-to resource for accessibility information. Through the AccessNow app and a growing suite of tools, events, and experiences, AccessNow helps people discover, share, and engage with the accessibility of places and spaces around them. Our work spans technology, public programming, and community-driven data to identify barriers and drive change. We partner with cities, businesses, and organizations to build more inclusive environments and shift culture through education and action. Powered by lived experience, AccessNow is redefining what accessibility looks like across industries, communities, and everyday life.

About AccessFest

AccessFest is Canada's largest public festival dedicated to accessibility, disability culture, and inclusion. Created by AccessNow, the free, barrier-free event brings together music, culture, conversation, adaptive experiences, and community in the heart of downtown Toronto.

AccessFest 2026 takes place Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at David Pecaut Square, 215 King Street West, Toronto.

SOURCE Destination Ontario

Media Contact: Liisa Sefton, Corporate Communications Manager, Destination Ontario, [email protected], 705-220-6315