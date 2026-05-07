Rooted in a shared commitment to celebrating local pride and bringing people together, the partnership uses the power of sport to inspire exploration across the province, from iconic city experiences to nature-based getaways and regional gems.

"As Canada's team, the Blue Jays bring fans together from coast to coast to coast and shine a spotlight on Ontario," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "This partnership with the Blue Jays is a home run for our tourism sector, elevating the game day experience, encouraging fans to explore the province beyond the ballpark, and strengthening Ontario's reputation as a premier destination for sports and travel."

At the centre of the partnership are the Rogers Centre Ballpark Tours, presented by Destination Ontario. This behind-the-scenes experience offers fans and visitors a new perspective on one of Toronto's most iconic attractions. Guided by expert hosts, guests can step onto the field, visit premium clubs and suites, and explore areas typically reserved for players and staff. Designed for both baseball fans and curious travellers, the tours connect a must-see Toronto experience with opportunities to explore the province.

"There's something special about seeing the ballpark from a different perspective -- stepping onto the field, going behind the scenes, feeling the history of the game," said Lauchlan Rogers, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Destination Ontario. "That spirit of discovery is what travel is all about, and this partnership invites fans to carry it beyond the stadium and into experiences across Ontario."

"We're pleased that Destination Ontario has entrusted the Blue Jays to help drive awareness of Ontario as a travel destination." said Mark Ditmars, Vice President, Partnerships "We look forward to collaborating with Destination Ontario as the presenting partner of Rogers Centre Ballpark Tours to deliver unique experiences for fans across Canada."

Throughout the season, the partnership will come to life through in-stadium presence, fan engagement opportunities and integrated content that highlights Ontario's diverse travel experiences. From first pitch to final inning, fans will be encouraged to explore the province as part of their Blue Jays journey.

By connecting one of Canada's most beloved sports teams with Ontario's tourism experiences, the partnership positions the province as the ultimate "home and away" destination for fans, whether they are visiting for a game or planning their next getaway.

About Destination Ontario

Destination Ontario is the tourism marketing organization for the province of Ontario. It inspires travel to and within the province through innovative marketing and partnerships, showcasing Ontario's diverse destinations, attractions and experiences to domestic and international audiences.

SOURCE Destination Ontario

Media Contact: Liisa Sefton, Corporate Communications Manager, Destination Ontario, [email protected], 705-220-6315