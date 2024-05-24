Integral part of Destination Canada's newly released 2030 Strategy

Empowering the industry to make smarter marketing, investment and destination development decisions, ultimately driving economic growth.

Aiming to propel Canada into the top 7 global tourism destinations by 2030 through data-driven decision making.

MONTREAL, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the launch of an innovative data and analytics platform set to revolutionize the Canadian tourism industry and boost economic growth. The Canadian Tourism Data Collective is a first-of-its-kind, secure, centralized platform designed to harness the power of data to increase Canada's competitiveness.

Officially launched at the Hotel Association of Canada's Annual Conference in Montreal, the platform is a partnership between Destination Canada, Statistics Canada and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and is one of the key initiatives outlined in Destination Canada's 2030 Strategy – 'A World of Opportunity'.

The new strategy, launched a week ago, sets bold and ambitious targets for Canada's tourism sector and aims to reclaim and improve Canada's global tourism competitiveness ranking and generate up to as much as $160 billion in revenue annually.

The launch of the new Data Collective also follows this week's release of the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024 which shows that Canada has risen two places to rank 11th but more progress is required to increase Canada's competitiveness and re-enter the top seven.

The platform has already been recognized for its impact and innovative potential, winning the Best Use of AI for Not-for-Profit or Non-Commercial Purposes Award at the 2024 DataIQ AI Awards in Miami on Tuesday.

"Artificial intelligence and big data are changing our world – including the tourism industry," says The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec. "That's why Destination Canada is launching the Canadian Tourism Data Collective, harnessing the power of data and AI to help the sector make smarter decisions. Congratulations to Destination Canada for its leadership and innovation. This will be a big step forward for Canadian tourism!"

"The Data Collective showcases Canadian innovation empowering tourism businesses from coast to coast to coast to create a unique competitive advantage for Canada," says Meaghan Ferrigno, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Destination Canada. "Through this groundbreaking platform, Canadians will have access to game-changing technology that will facilitate timely and informed decision-making, influence investment, and drive economic growth."

Powered by the advanced capabilities of Google Cloud Platform, this initiative harnesses the latest in data, analytics, and AI technology. It offers timely, relevant, and actionable insights to a wide range of stakeholders, including communities, tourism operators, government, small businesses and large investors, allowing them to make critical decisions.

"The Data Collective allowed us to bring together the best and the brightest minds in the tech and tourism sectors to develop a system that is not only accessible by stakeholders across the entire tourism industry but provides a comprehensive picture of the state of the sector, from remote communities all the way up to the national level," says Ferrigno.

"Our goal is to ensure a collaborative approach to propelling Canada into the top seven global tourism destinations by 2030, and key to this is access to timely and reliable insights that identify opportunities for growth."

Additional Quotes

André Loranger, Chief Statistician of Canada

"Statistics Canada is proud to partner with Destination Canada and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada in the creation of the Canadian Tourism Data Collective. A result of true collaboration, this new and innovative tool will provide valuable information on tourism trends and activities in Canada. These comprehensive data will help support those in the industry to make timely, data-driven decisions."

Susie Grynol, President & CEO of the Hotel Association of Canada

"The Canadian Tourism Data Collective platform will be a critical resource for hotels across Canada. As a data-driven sector, hoteliers will find invaluable insights, empowering them to make informed investment decisions and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. We are thrilled to support the Canadian Tourism Data Collective and the opportunity to propel our industry into a future of growth and innovation."

Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada:

""The Canadian Tourism Data Collective is a game-changer. By centralizing and sharing critical data, we're not just making decisions; we're shaping the future of tourism. This initiative equips businesses with the insights to drive growth and innovation. It's about empowering every corner of our sector, including those often overlooked, to achieve unprecedented success. With the Data Collective, we're turning data into our competitive advantage, propelling the tourism industry and Canada's economy forward."

Keith Henry, President and CEO of Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada:

"I commend Destination Canada's new Canadian Tourism Data Collective. Access to comprehensive tourism data, research, and insights is crucial for informed decision-making in today's rapidly evolving tourism landscape. By recognizing the importance of Indigenous tourism, the Data Collective can take concrete steps to ensure meaningful engagement and support for authentic Indigenous tourism experiences.

What truly sets the Data Collective apart is its emphasis on collaboration and conversation between tourism partners. Through these efforts, we can harness the power of data to identify opportunities, address challenges, and enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the Canadian Indigenous tourism economy. This will support the goal of making Canada the world leader in Indigenous tourism by 2030."

Notes to editors

Canadian Tourism Data Collective

The Canadian Tourism Data Collective is a partnership between industry and tech leaders that will power Canada's tourism industry to regain its place as a global leader. It is a revolutionary, first-of-its-kind resource in Canada, a centralized, secure platform, using AI and data to drive Canadian innovation in tourism.

The Data Collective houses more than 8.9 billion lines of data from over 175 resources and growing, from more than 5,100 regions across the country.

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States.

In addition, our Business Events team leverage in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

www.destinationcanada.com

SOURCE Destination Canada

For further information: Media Contact: For media questions or interview requests please contact [email protected].