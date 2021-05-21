VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, to mark national tourism week (May 23-30), Destination Canada has launched two new initiatives to inspire Canadians to travel domestically as restrictions allow. The domestic campaign efforts highlight the faces and places that make travel in our country so important and unique.

Heartbeat of Canada: Tourism Anthem video

Produced by Canadian director, Mark Zibert, the industry anthem video spotlights the makers, performers, business owners, and staff who make up Canada's tourism sector. The people featured are not actors; they are tourism workers and among the one in 10 Canadians whose jobs are tied to the sector. Canadian drummer Sharon Rose Ransom is central to the video, and delivers a powerful drum solo that's full of energy, symbolizing hope and a desire for rebirth. The prominence of drums in the video reflects Canada's spirit and "heartbeat", as an instrument of celebration and motivation—representing an industry that, despite facing hardship, remains positive. Download the video here.

Inspiring Domestic travel: Postcard campaign

Destination Canada is inviting Canadians to send a postcard to the family and friends they have missed during the pandemic. The initiative was inspired by Destination Canada's research, which shows that 39% of Canadians expect their first trip will be to visit loved ones and friends. The series of postcards are inspired by destinations from coast to coast to coast and can be sent in French and English. Canadians can access the postcards online, then have them printed and mailed anywhere in Canada. This effort is meant to inspire Canadians to explore and enjoy travel in our country, when restrictions lift. You can view and complete a postcard here.

Quotes:

"We have seen the strength and resilience of the tourism sector shine through in what has been an incredibly challenging 14 months. Tourism is central to our quality of life offering rich social, economic and cultural benefits to all Canadians. The Government of Canada is proud to have invested $15 billion towards tourism, culture and arts, since the onset of the pandemic with an additional $1 billion announced for tourism in the 2021 Federal budget. In recognition of tourism week, I encourage all Canadians to embrace our magnificent country and consider the endless potential of the new and familiar destinations waiting to be discovered.

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"From baristas and brewers to designers and festival directors to historians and hotel owners, the richness of our diversity—and the heartbeat of this country—can all be found in Canada's tourism industry. Tourism week is a great opportunity to remind Canadians about the impact of our industry—supporting tourism means enhancing the quality of life for all Canadians. Despite the enormous challenges faced by the sector, we have a resilient industry that is ready to welcome Canadians back into our hotels, airplanes, tour buses, museums, restaurants, and beyond, once restrictions are lifted."

- Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada

Supporting Facts:

Tourism week: the national event organized by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada recognizes Canada's tourism economy, and the impact it has on every community across the country. In 2021, it is being celebrated from May 23-30 .

the national event organized by the Tourism Industry Association of recognizes tourism economy, and the impact it has on every community across the country. In 2021, it is being celebrated from . Canadians are key to supporting the recovery of the tourism sector: If Canadians shift two-thirds of their planned spend on international leisure travel towards domestic tourism; it will make up for the estimated $19 billion shortfall currently facing our visitor economy, help sustain 150,000 jobs and accelerate recovery.

If Canadians shift two-thirds of their planned spend on international leisure travel towards domestic tourism; it will make up for the estimated shortfall currently facing our visitor economy, help sustain 150,000 jobs and accelerate recovery. Canadian tourism businesses are ready to host travellers as restrictions allow: Canadians can feel confident in making travel plans as tourism businesses throughout Canada have made huge investments in new hygiene protocols. The health and wellbeing of tourism employees and guests is paramount.

Canadians can feel confident in making travel plans as tourism businesses throughout have made huge investments in new hygiene protocols. The health and wellbeing of tourism employees and guests is paramount. Tourism improves the quality of life for all Canadians: One in 10 Canadian jobs is tied to tourism, which represents over 1.9 million jobs. Tourism is the only sector that employs Canadians in every province, territory and electoral riding.

One in 10 Canadian jobs is tied to tourism, which represents over 1.9 million jobs. Tourism is the only sector that employs Canadians in every province, territory and electoral riding. View all of Destination Canada's Key Messages.

