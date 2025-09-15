Canada's Largest Global Tourism Media Event will shine a spotlight

on Canada from September 15 – 18

JASPER, AB, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Destination Canada, in partnership with Travel Alberta and Tourism Jasper, will welcome 80 international travel media at GoMedia Canada Summit 2025. As Canada's largest global tourism media event, all of Destination Canada's nine target markets will be in attendance with journalists from Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This event comes at a time when Canada is being recognized for its world-leading reputation:

Canada was recently ranked first, tied with Switzerland , for international reputation in the RepCore ® Nations 2025 study conducted by Reputation Lab. Continued positive sentiment towards Canada is translating into strong visitor numbers.

, overnight air arrivals from key overseas markets increased 9.4% year-over-year (YoY). (Data based on leading indicators, Statistics Canada). Among target guests, Canada has topped the chart as Americans' number one recommended international destination, the top place previously held by the likes of Italy and the United Kingdom . (YouGov Destination Index).

Every two years, GoMedia helps strengthen Canada's competitive position by connecting travel media with the stories, communities, and people that make Canada one of the most extraordinary destinations on the planet. While the media are experiencing Canada, tourism industry leaders from across the country will convene as Team Canada to attend educational panels and share knowledge.

Media will connect with tourism representatives from provinces, territories and cities to learn about Canada's latest leisure travel experiences and participate in local and regional tours, all designed to inspire global storytelling about Canada. They will enjoy access to pre and post-event familiarization tours in provinces and territories across Canada to truly experience the country's awe-inspiring landscapes and warm-hearted people.

"GoMedia is about building meaningful connections and inspiring stories that showcase the best of Canada to the world," says Gloria Loree, Senior Vice-President, Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer. "Hosting in Jasper offers a unique opportunity to highlight not only Canada's awe-inspiring natural landscapes, but also the resilience and innovation of communities that power our visitor economy. In 2024, tourism was among the fastest growing sectors and this event will ensure this momentum continues."

Welcoming the world to rediscover Jasper

In 2024, Destination Canada awarded Travel Alberta and Tourism Jasper the opportunity to host GoMedia, recognizing the destination for its stunning scenery, authentic mountain culture, and world-class experiences.

Since last year's wildfire, Jasper's landscape and community have shown remarkable resilience, with renewed wild spaces, rare vistas, and an even stronger connection to place. Today, Jasper remains open, ready for visitors to explore, reconnect, and discover something new.

Tourism Jasper CEO Tyler Riopel noted, "Jasper's strength comes from its people. Hosting GoMedia provides a global platform to welcome the world back. What visitors will find today is a welcoming community with heartfelt hospitality and a spirit as enduring as the mountains themselves."

Showcasing Canada Globally

By providing travel media the opportunity to connect with Canadian tourism partners, GoMedia will help generate earned media coverage that reaches millions of potential travellers worldwide.

The event supports Destination Canada's 2030 Strategy, which positions Canada as a leading global destination by emphasizing authenticity, openness, and real connections. It also highlights Indigenous tourism, wellness, regenerative travel, and opportunities to explore Canada beyond peak travel seasons.

For more information about GoMedia Canada Summit 2025, please visit: www.events.destinationcanada.com/en-ca/gomedia-canada .

Additional Quotes:

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Canadian tourism is one of our greatest storytellers. GoMedia connects our world-class operators with international media, through inspiring stories that share the beauty and spirit of Canada with the world. Our government is committed to strengthening the tourism industry and supporting communities like Jasper, whose resiliency reflects the strength of Canada's tourism industry."

Travel Alberta

"As Alberta's visitor economy continues to grow at a record pace, we are thrilled to welcome the world's top storytellers to experience our destinations for themselves. Hosting GoMedia will help elevate Jasper and Alberta to the world, while continuing to establish tourism as a top economic driver that fuels small businesses, creates jobs, and attracts investment that strengthens communities across the province," said Tannis Gaffney, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Travel Alberta

About the Partner Organizations:

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Tourism contributes $130B to the Canadian economy. That's more than $350M a day in revenue powered by 265,000 businesses in 5,000 communities coast to coast to coast. Destination Canada's activities convert public dollars into international visitor spending within the same year—creating jobs, GDP, and tax revenues almost immediately. Every dollar invested in DC turns into a demonstrable financial return for Canadian businesses, workers, communities, and governments.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Additionally, our Business Events team uses global insights to target and attract international events aligned with Canada's top economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

About Travel Alberta

Travel Alberta drives the growth of the province's visitor economy, creating and promoting must-visit destinations throughout the province. We do this by developing signature products and destinations, marketing those destinations to the world, and attracting investment in the sector.

Together, in partnership with the Government of Alberta, regional destination organizations, industry associations, and thousands of Alberta tourism businesses across the province, we are working to grow the value of Alberta's visitor economy to $25 billion by 2035.

About Tourism Jasper

Tourism Jasper is the official marketing organization for Jasper and Jasper National Park. Our mission is simple: to inspire travelers to discover Jasper as it truly is, an awe-inspiring and authentic Rocky Mountain destination that feels like home.

Known as Canada's base of adventure, Jasper is a premier year-round mountain town where visitors hike, ski, dine, relax, and observe wildlife against the backdrop of one of the world's largest and most accessible Dark Sky Preserves.

Following the 2024 Jasper Wildfire, Jasper's landscape continues to evolve—revealing rare vistas, renewed wild spaces and a community whose resilience runs as deep as the surrounding mountains. Visitors will find a destination that is both transformed and timeless, offering connection, renewal, and unforgettable adventure. Jasper is open, welcoming, and ready for discovery.

