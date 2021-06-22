Despite pandemic, money worries top personal health concerns as the No. 1 source of stress for Canadians

Financial planning can stave off stress This year's Financial Stress Index findings clearly show the impact that financial planning can have on alleviating financial stress. Those who work with a professional financial planner say they feel much more positive about their economic wellbeing. Of particular note:

Canadians who work with a financial planner (23%) are significantly less likely to say money is their top source of stress than those who do not (39%) and are twice as likely to say that their finances do not cause them any stress than those who don't use a financial planner (37% versus 19%).

They are also less likely to say they lost sleep because of financial worries (40% compared to 52%) and a third less likely to say that financial stress has led to health issues (20% compared to 31%)

Looking ahead, nearly three-quarters of Canadians who work with a financial planner (73%) say they feel more hopeful about their money situation and financial future than they did a year ago, compared with those who don't (56%).

"Financial planning is not just an exercise in household budgeting – it's a comprehensive look at your entire life, from family goals to career progressions all the way into and throughout retirement," says Stacy Whytewood, CFP, Division Director, IG Wealth Management. "A sound financial plan takes a holistic approach to your life goals and is reviewed regularly so that changes can be incorporated along the way. It's evident from the 2021 Financial Stress Index that when working with a professional financial planner, people are less intimidated by money matters because they have a clear blueprint for how they manage their finances. As a result, the dollars and cents are less stressful."



Seventy-seven per cent of Canadians identified one or more financial causes of stress—the top two areas of concern are saving enough for retirement (35%) and bill payments and expenses (35%). Canadians who work with a financial planner professional, however, were significantly less likely to say that financial stress has led to health issues (20%) than those who do not use a planner (31%).



The survey also found that four-in-ten Canadians believe they could ease their financial stress if they saved more money or paid down debt. Eight-in-ten Canadians say they've taken at least one step to reduce their financial stress—39% say they've paid down debt (the No. 1 step) and 34% say they've tracked expenses and saved more (second on the list of measures made to ease their financial stress).



The 2021 Financial Stress Index found personal health is the No. 2 cause of life stress for Canadians. British Columbia is the only region in Canada where personal health, and not money, was the No. 1 cause of stress.

The survey reveals a direct correlation between money and physical health in terms of how financial stress is impacting other areas of people's lives—health is No.1 at 31%, up a significant 13% from last year. Canadians also say money has led to marriage/relationship problems and family disputes (15% each), distraction at work (14%) and substance abuse or mental health challenges (7%).



"These findings are illuminating how important it is for Canadians to keep their fiscal houses in order," says Peter Ficek, CFP, Terra Firma Financial. "It's clear that when money isn't being managed properly, it can impact every other aspect of our lives – especially our health. "Now more than ever, people need to safeguard their physical and mental well-being and take the necessary steps to ensure money is not the source of health problems."



This year's Financial Stress Index also revealed some interesting demographic trends, including:

Almost three-quarters of Canadians under 35 cite money (44%) or work (30%) as their top source of stress.

Women (54%) are more likely than men (47%) to say they've lost sleep because of financial worries.

Two-thirds (65%) of Canadians with children in the home say financial stress has led to things like health issues, marriage/relationship problems and family disputes or reduced productivity at work—significantly more than those without children in the home (47%).

Canadians under 35 (36%) are twice as likely as Canadians 35+ (18%) to say that building a financial plan would help them reduce their financial stress.

Atlantic Canadians (45%) were the most likely to cite money as their top source of stress, while British Columbians (27%) were the least. However, nearly 40% of British Columbians say financial stress has led to health issues — the highest rate in the country.

