Despite COVID, Canadians are willing to spend more to get more - Premiumization a growing trend says BrandSpark Shopper Study

BrandSpark International

Feb 04, 2021

Canadians have a growing appetite for balance; when it comes to food, they crave both enjoyment and health

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the results of the 18th annual Best New Product Awards (BNPA) were released together with new research by BrandSpark International on Canadians' shopping habits for consumer products. More than 18,000 Canadians voted on the latest beauty, health, personal care, food, beverage, household, pet, and home goods products in 82 categories. Innovation was strongly represented from the health-conscious realms, with winning brands including Yoats, Geovita, Maple Leaf, and Jamieson.

"With thousands of new products launched each year, consumers want to know which ones are really the best and deserve their hard-earned dollars," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "It's difficult for consumers to sort through all of the options and hard for brands to break through the clutter. Unsurprisingly, 65% of Canadians rely on the recommendations of other consumers to choose which products to buy. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in", said Levy.

"Over the past 18 years, the Best New Product Awards has become the most influential awards program for Consumer products and is recognized as the Canadian Shoppers' Seal of Approval," says Kim Diamond, Vice President of the Best New Product Awards (BNPA). "The BNPAs help products stand out from the competition. Year after year, we see brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win across traditional, digital and e-commerce channels" Diamond adds.

Key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study:

  • The innovations that resonate most Canadians focus on premiumization, health, taste, sustainability, effectiveness, and convenience.
  • 70% say they like trying new products as they search for new experiences and superior performance.
  • Canadians' belief that "research & development is consistently leading to better products" strengthened through 2020.
  • Sustainability is on the minds of Canadian shoppers with 61% saying it is important that food products are produced following sustainable practices.
  • 78% of Canadians agree that taste is the most important factor when buying food, but they are also trying to eat better with 67% making changes to live healthier.
  • Natural food continues to be a priority for Canadians with 63% trying to buy products that are more natural (up from 57% last year).

Premiumization
A growing portion of Canadians are willing to spend more to get a better product. This trend is especially strong for skin care & beauty. With spending down elsewhere due to COVID restrictions, Canadians are ready to treat themselves on the products they use at home.

  • 58% say "I don't mind spending a lot on health care products that I know work" (vs. 55% a year ago)
    • Similarly, those agreeing that 'price is the most important factor in my beauty / personal care decisions' dropped 5 percentage points to 45%
  • 49% say "I don't mind spending a lot on skin care products that I know work" (vs. 42% a year ago)
  • 49% say "I don't mind spending a lot on household care products that I know work" (vs. 47% a year ago)

Our Trust in Scientists (R&D is making products better)
Canadians' belief that "research & development is constantly leading to better products" strengthened through 2020.

  • 71% believe that R&D continues to lead to better OTC health products (+7 percentage points vs. a year ago)
  • 64% believe in R&D for beauty & personal care (+7 percentage points)
  • 59% believe in R&D for food & beverage (+6 percentage points)
  • 60% believe in R&D for household care (+2 percentage points)
    • In household care, a desire for traditional natural products is balanced against the desire for high efficacy & innovation.

Food
When it comes to food, Canadians are getting better at balancing enjoyment and health.

  • For food, 78% agreed that taste is the most important factor, up 5 percentage points continuing the premiumization trend.
  • But shoppers are looking to balance taste and health with 67% agreeing they are making changes to live healthier.
    • 84% believe there is a lot they can do with food and nutrition to prevent illness.
      • This increased from 79% a year ago - one of the largest shifts in the study
    • 4 in 10 continue to believe that the best tasting food is usually not healthy and 47% feel that there are not enough convenient & healthy options.
      • Even as many of us work from home and don't need to worry about office lunches, other pressures have maintained our appreciation for convenience.
    • 66% agree that indulgent foods are worth it occasionally, and rather than cut out indulgent foods, 59% try to find healthier versions that compare.

New innovation in Health/OTC products
Consumer belief in the relevance of innovation is particularly strong for over-the-counter health products, with 71% agreeing these products are consistently being improved.

2021 Best New Product Award Winners

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Bagels

Dempster's Bagels

Bread

Stonemill Honest Wellness Plant-Based Protein Bread

Breakfast Sausages

Longo's Breakfast Sausages

Canadian Whisky

Gray Jay Deluxe Canadian Whisky

Candy Gummies

Twizzlers Gummies

Cannabis Infused Beverage

Little Victory

Cereal

Cheerios Oat Crunch Oats 'N Honey

Chocolate Bar

M&M Dark Chocolate Bar

Coffee Pods

Maxwell House Zero Waste Coffee Pods

Cookies

MadeGood Red Velvet Soft Baked Mini Cookies

Crackers

Cheez-It Crackers

Flavoured Cheese

Armstrong Mexican Fiesta Natural Cheddar Cheese Block

Flavoured Sparkling Water

Farm Boy Organic Sparkling Water

Frozen Meal

CRAVE Meals

Frozen Pizza

Dr. Oetker Momenti

Ice Cream Bars

Häagen-Dazs Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Bars

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Miss Vickie's Signature

Lactose Free Milk or Alternatives

Lactantia Milk n' Oats

Low Alcohol Spirit

Good Sunday Grapefruit Gin Soda

Mexican Food

Uncle Ben's Zesty Mexican Style Beans

Milk

Beatrice EverFresh Milk

Mixed Grains

Geovita Mixed Grains

No Sugar Added Juice

R.W. Knudsen Organic Celery Apple Cucumber Juice

Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

DRUMSTICK Non-Dairy Cones

Oat Yogurt Alternative

Yoats

Oatmeal

Quaker Cocoa & Sea Salt Flavour Instant Oatmeal

Organic Kids Yogourt

Stonyfield Organic Kids Drinkable Yogourt

Pizza Kit

Dr. Oetker Pizzaiolo Kit

Premium Chocolate

Golden Gallery Signature

Prepared Meat

Maple Leaf Natural Meal Ingredients

Protein Snack Kit

Schneiders Protein Kits

Rice Snack

Quaker Crispy Minis Everything Large Rice Cakes

School Safe Brownie

Sara Lee Little Bites Brownies

Sliced Cheese

Balderson Natural Cheese Slices

Specialty Coffee

NESCAFE GOLD Cappuccino & Latte

Sugar Alternative

LIVA Date Sugar

Sweet Baked Good

Bimbo Umo Japanese Style Steam Baked Donuts & Cakes

Vinegar

Longo's Curato Red Wine Vinegar

Water Flavour Enhancer

Tetley Cold Infusions

HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Anti-Aging Face Serum

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power LZR 0.3% Pure Retinol Night Serum

Bed Wetting Product

Ninjamas Nighttime Underwear

Body Moisturizer

AVEENO Restorative Skin Therapy Repairing Cream

Body Wash

Softsoap Body Wash Gentle Wash Coconut & Lemon Grass

Clear Skin Supplement

Jamieson Clear Skin

Cold & Flu Relief Liquid

Vicks NyQuil Complete VapoCOOL Liquid

Dry Shampoo

LiveClean Dry Shampoo Mist

Eyeliner

Revlon Colorstay Micro Hyper Precision Gel Eyeliner

Face Moisturizer (over $25)

NEUTROGENA Bright Boost Gel Cream

Foundation

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation

Hair Treatment

L'Oréal Paris Hair Expertise 8-Second Wonder Water

Joint Health Supplement

Nature's Bounty Ultra Strength Turmeric

Lipstick

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick The Luscious Mattes

Magnesium Supplement

Jamieson Magnesium Gummies

Makeup Primer

Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus

Manual Toothbrush

Oral-B Manual Toothbrush Clic Starter Kit

Mascara

Burt's Bees All Aflutter Volumizing Mascara

Plant-based Fiber

Organic Traditions Whole Psyllium Flakes

Probiotic

Jamieson Extra Strength Probiotic Gummy

Sensitive Toothpaste

ProNamel Intensive Enamel Repair

Sunscreen

NEUTROGENA Ultra Sheer Face Mist SPF 50

Throat Lozenge

Vicks VapoCOOL MAX Drops

Vitamin C Face Serum

Indeed Labs Vitamin C Brightening Drops

Vitamin C Supplement

Jamieson Juicy White Peach Chewable Vitamin C

Whitening Toothpaste

Crest 3DWhite Whitening Therapy Charcoal + Tea Tree Oil

Women's Razor

Joy

Women's Shave Prep

Schick Skintimate Vanilla Sugar Shave Gel

HOUSEHOLD & PET CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Dish Liquid

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray

Dishwasher Detergent Pacs

Finish Quantum Ultimate

Dog Food

Nature's Recipe Wet Dog Food

Dog Treat

Milk-Bone Farmer's Medley Limited Ingredient Treat

Fabric Enhancers

Downy Defy Damage

Laundry Pods

Tide Hygienic Clean Power pods

Multi-Purpose Cleaning Wipes

Lysol Simply Wipes

Sanitizing Spray

Microban24 Aerosol

HOME GOODS CATEGORIES

PRODUCT

Air Fryer

Hamilton Beach Air Fry Countertop Oven

Blender

Vitamix Immersion Blender

Cookware Set

Ninja NeverStick Cookware

Cordless Hand Blender

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender

Cordless Hand Mixer

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable 5-Speed Hand Mixer

Mattress Protector

Bedface Arctic Cooling Mattress Protector

Pet Vacuum

Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Vacuum

Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum LA301C

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a boutique research and consulting firm that provides leading organizations with the clear direction they need to optimize brand positioning, ignite brand strategy, understand the evolving omni-channel shopper and prioritize growth initiatives. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs major awards programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and consumer shopper site, www.ShopperArmy.com which is a community who test products and provide quality ratings and reviews, and shopper actions. Shopper Army also offers cash back at 100+ top online stores. To see more information on the winners, visit: www.ShopperArmy.com/bnpa-2021

