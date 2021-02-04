Despite COVID, Canadians are willing to spend more to get more - Premiumization a growing trend says BrandSpark Shopper Study

Canadians have a growing appetite for balance; when it comes to food, they crave both enjoyment and health

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the results of the 18th annual Best New Product Awards (BNPA) were released together with new research by BrandSpark International on Canadians' shopping habits for consumer products. More than 18,000 Canadians voted on the latest beauty, health, personal care, food, beverage, household, pet, and home goods products in 82 categories. Innovation was strongly represented from the health-conscious realms, with winning brands including Yoats, Geovita, Maple Leaf, and Jamieson.

"With thousands of new products launched each year, consumers want to know which ones are really the best and deserve their hard-earned dollars," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "It's difficult for consumers to sort through all of the options and hard for brands to break through the clutter. Unsurprisingly, 65% of Canadians rely on the recommendations of other consumers to choose which products to buy. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in", said Levy.

"Over the past 18 years, the Best New Product Awards has become the most influential awards program for Consumer products and is recognized as the Canadian Shoppers' Seal of Approval," says Kim Diamond, Vice President of the Best New Product Awards (BNPA). "The BNPAs help products stand out from the competition. Year after year, we see brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win across traditional, digital and e-commerce channels" Diamond adds.

Key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study:

The innovations that resonate most Canadians focus on premiumization, health, taste, sustainability, effectiveness, and convenience.

70% say they like trying new products as they search for new experiences and superior performance.

Canadians' belief that "research & development is consistently leading to better products" strengthened through 2020.

Sustainability is on the minds of Canadian shoppers with 61% saying it is important that food products are produced following sustainable practices.

78% of Canadians agree that taste is the most important factor when buying food, but they are also trying to eat better with 67% making changes to live healthier.

Natural food continues to be a priority for Canadians with 63% trying to buy products that are more natural (up from 57% last year).

Premiumization

A growing portion of Canadians are willing to spend more to get a better product. This trend is especially strong for skin care & beauty. With spending down elsewhere due to COVID restrictions, Canadians are ready to treat themselves on the products they use at home.

58% say "I don't mind spending a lot on health care products that I know work" (vs. 55% a year ago)

Similarly, those agreeing that 'price is the most important factor in my beauty / personal care decisions' dropped 5 percentage points to 45%

49% say "I don't mind spending a lot on skin care products that I know work" (vs. 42% a year ago)

products that I know work" (vs. 42% a year ago) 49% say "I don't mind spending a lot on household care products that I know work" (vs. 47% a year ago)

Our Trust in Scientists (R&D is making products better)

Canadians' belief that "research & development is constantly leading to better products" strengthened through 2020.

71% believe that R&D continues to lead to better OTC health products (+7 percentage points vs. a year ago)

64% believe in R&D for beauty & personal care (+7 percentage points)

59% believe in R&D for food & beverage (+6 percentage points)

60% believe in R&D for household care (+2 percentage points)

In household care, a desire for traditional natural products is balanced against the desire for high efficacy & innovation.

Food

When it comes to food, Canadians are getting better at balancing enjoyment and health.

For food, 78% agreed that taste is the most important factor, up 5 percentage points continuing the premiumization trend.

But shoppers are looking to balance taste and health with 67% agreeing they are making changes to live healthier.

with 67% agreeing they are making changes to live healthier. 84% believe there is a lot they can do with food and nutrition to prevent illness.



This increased from 79% a year ago - one of the largest shifts in the study



4 in 10 continue to believe that the best tasting food is usually not healthy and 47% feel that there are not enough convenient & healthy options.



Even as many of us work from home and don't need to worry about office lunches, other pressures have maintained our appreciation for convenience.



66% agree that indulgent foods are worth it occasionally, and rather than cut out indulgent foods, 59% try to find healthier versions that compare.

New innovation in Health/OTC products

Consumer belief in the relevance of innovation is particularly strong for over-the-counter health products, with 71% agreeing these products are consistently being improved.

2021 Best New Product Award Winners

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES PRODUCT Bagels Dempster's Bagels Bread Stonemill Honest Wellness Plant-Based Protein Bread Breakfast Sausages Longo's Breakfast Sausages Canadian Whisky Gray Jay Deluxe Canadian Whisky Candy Gummies Twizzlers Gummies Cannabis Infused Beverage Little Victory Cereal Cheerios Oat Crunch Oats 'N Honey Chocolate Bar M&M Dark Chocolate Bar Coffee Pods Maxwell House Zero Waste Coffee Pods Cookies MadeGood Red Velvet Soft Baked Mini Cookies Crackers Cheez-It Crackers Flavoured Cheese Armstrong Mexican Fiesta Natural Cheddar Cheese Block Flavoured Sparkling Water Farm Boy Organic Sparkling Water Frozen Meal CRAVE Meals Frozen Pizza Dr. Oetker Momenti Ice Cream Bars Häagen-Dazs Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Bars Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Miss Vickie's Signature Lactose Free Milk or Alternatives Lactantia Milk n' Oats Low Alcohol Spirit Good Sunday Grapefruit Gin Soda Mexican Food Uncle Ben's Zesty Mexican Style Beans Milk Beatrice EverFresh Milk Mixed Grains Geovita Mixed Grains No Sugar Added Juice R.W. Knudsen Organic Celery Apple Cucumber Juice Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert DRUMSTICK Non-Dairy Cones Oat Yogurt Alternative Yoats Oatmeal Quaker Cocoa & Sea Salt Flavour Instant Oatmeal Organic Kids Yogourt Stonyfield Organic Kids Drinkable Yogourt Pizza Kit Dr. Oetker Pizzaiolo Kit Premium Chocolate Golden Gallery Signature Prepared Meat Maple Leaf Natural Meal Ingredients Protein Snack Kit Schneiders Protein Kits Rice Snack Quaker Crispy Minis Everything Large Rice Cakes School Safe Brownie Sara Lee Little Bites Brownies Sliced Cheese Balderson Natural Cheese Slices Specialty Coffee NESCAFE GOLD Cappuccino & Latte Sugar Alternative LIVA Date Sugar Sweet Baked Good Bimbo Umo Japanese Style Steam Baked Donuts & Cakes Vinegar Longo's Curato Red Wine Vinegar Water Flavour Enhancer Tetley Cold Infusions

HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORIES PRODUCT Anti-Aging Face Serum L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power LZR 0.3% Pure Retinol Night Serum Bed Wetting Product Ninjamas Nighttime Underwear Body Moisturizer AVEENO Restorative Skin Therapy Repairing Cream Body Wash Softsoap Body Wash Gentle Wash Coconut & Lemon Grass Clear Skin Supplement Jamieson Clear Skin Cold & Flu Relief Liquid Vicks NyQuil Complete VapoCOOL Liquid Dry Shampoo LiveClean Dry Shampoo Mist Eyeliner Revlon Colorstay Micro Hyper Precision Gel Eyeliner Face Moisturizer (over $25) NEUTROGENA Bright Boost Gel Cream Foundation COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation Hair Treatment L'Oréal Paris Hair Expertise 8-Second Wonder Water Joint Health Supplement Nature's Bounty Ultra Strength Turmeric Lipstick Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick The Luscious Mattes Magnesium Supplement Jamieson Magnesium Gummies Makeup Primer Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Manual Toothbrush Oral-B Manual Toothbrush Clic Starter Kit Mascara Burt's Bees All Aflutter Volumizing Mascara Plant-based Fiber Organic Traditions Whole Psyllium Flakes Probiotic Jamieson Extra Strength Probiotic Gummy Sensitive Toothpaste ProNamel Intensive Enamel Repair Sunscreen NEUTROGENA Ultra Sheer Face Mist SPF 50 Throat Lozenge Vicks VapoCOOL MAX Drops Vitamin C Face Serum Indeed Labs Vitamin C Brightening Drops Vitamin C Supplement Jamieson Juicy White Peach Chewable Vitamin C Whitening Toothpaste Crest 3DWhite Whitening Therapy Charcoal + Tea Tree Oil Women's Razor Joy Women's Shave Prep Schick Skintimate Vanilla Sugar Shave Gel

HOUSEHOLD & PET CATEGORIES PRODUCT Dish Liquid Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray Dishwasher Detergent Pacs Finish Quantum Ultimate Dog Food Nature's Recipe Wet Dog Food Dog Treat Milk-Bone Farmer's Medley Limited Ingredient Treat Fabric Enhancers Downy Defy Damage Laundry Pods Tide Hygienic Clean Power pods Multi-Purpose Cleaning Wipes Lysol Simply Wipes Sanitizing Spray Microban24 Aerosol

HOME GOODS CATEGORIES PRODUCT Air Fryer Hamilton Beach Air Fry Countertop Oven Blender Vitamix Immersion Blender Cookware Set Ninja NeverStick Cookware Cordless Hand Blender Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender Cordless Hand Mixer Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable 5-Speed Hand Mixer Mattress Protector Bedface Arctic Cooling Mattress Protector Pet Vacuum Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum Vacuum Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum LA301C

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a boutique research and consulting firm that provides leading organizations with the clear direction they need to optimize brand positioning, ignite brand strategy, understand the evolving omni-channel shopper and prioritize growth initiatives. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs major awards programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and consumer shopper site, www.ShopperArmy.com which is a community who test products and provide quality ratings and reviews, and shopper actions. Shopper Army also offers cash back at 100+ top online stores. To see more information on the winners, visit: www.ShopperArmy.com/bnpa-2021

SOURCE BrandSpark International

For further information: or interview requests, please contact: Laura Rubino, Harbinger Ideas, [email protected], 416.949.2013; Kim Diamond, Best New Product Awards, [email protected], 647.213.6931