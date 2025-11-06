MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group set itself apart at the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards ceremony, by earning two prestigious prizes for its responsible investment exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The following ETFs were recognized:

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRFE)

For the second year in a row, the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF received an LSEG Lipper Fund Award certificate in the Emerging Markets Equity category for 5 years. This distinction is one of many LSEG Lipper prizes awarded to this ETF over the last four consecutive years. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the portfolio manager for this award-winning ETF.

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRFC)

For a second year in a row, the Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF received an LSEG Lipper Fund Awards certificate in the Canadian Equity category for 5 years. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the portfolio manager for this award-winning ETF.

"We're extremely proud of these prestigious honours," said Jean-François Girard, Vice President and Head of Investment Funds Development and Management, Desjardins Investments. "They reflect the performance of our products, which stand out in a competitive landscape where traditional funds coexist with responsible investment funds".

These latest awards consolidate Desjardins's position as a North American leader in wealth management.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The annual LSEG Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund companies that have demonstrated solid and consistent risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are handed out based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rankings, using a measure of risk-adjusted returns over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest rank (effective return) in each eligible category wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, visit https://www.lipperfundawards.com/. LSEG Lipper makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data presented, but LSEG Lipper does not guarantee the accuracy of this data. LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, © 2025 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under licence.

Data from the TMX Lipper Awards are aggregated until the end of July of each given year and the results are published in November of that year.

The performance of the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF for the period ending October 31, 2025, is as follows: 22.19 % (1 year), 22.32 % (3 years), 12.70 % (5 years), N/A (10 years), 8.13 % (since its inception on March 7, 2019). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ETF ratings for the same period are: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ETF rating for the period ending July 31, 2025, is 5. The ETF was honoured with a certificate in the Emerging Markets Equity ETF category category for five years, out of a classification total of 10 ETFs.

The performance of the Desjardins Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF for the period ending October 31, 2025, is as follows: 31.52 % (1 year), 22.81 % (3 years), 21.84 % (5 years), N/A (10 years), 13.07 % (since its inception on September 27, 2018). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ETF ratings for the same period are N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ETF ratings for the period ending July 31, 2025, is: 5. The ETF was honoured with a certificate in the Canadian Equity ETF category for five years, out of a classification total of 39 ETFs.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $50.1 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed. Their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the portfolio manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, and their related logos, as well as the Desjardins Sustainable® brand, are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]