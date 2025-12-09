MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc., the manager of Desjardins Funds, is announcing changes to its mutual fund lineup. Desjardins Investments regularly reviews its mutual fund lineup to keep pace with the ever-changing investment needs of financial professionals, investors and clients.

These changes, detailed below, include amendments to the "Responsible Investment" section of the Desjardins Funds Prospectus, the termination and discontinuation of certain Desjardins Funds, the replacement of the portfolio sub-manager assigned to the Desjardins Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund and adjustments to Desjardins Funds' investment strategies.

Amendments to the Responsible Investment Policy

Desjardins Investments is making amendments to the applicable exclusions in its Responsible Investment Policy. These changes are intended to allow the Desjardins Sustainable Funds and Desjardins Sustainable Portfolios (collectively: "Desjardins Sustainable Funds") to invest in some issuers that are currently excluded so we can better adapt to the persistently variable political and economic landscape.

On or around January 15, 2026, Desjardins Investments plans to remove the exclusion of sovereign debt issued by countries that haven't signed the Paris Agreement. It also intends to amend the sovereign debt exclusion criteria to allow ESG-based assessments to carry more weight. This change will offer more leeway to manage risk and ensure the stability of members' and clients' portfolios.

On or around March 30, 2026, Desjardins Investments plans to remove the exclusion of businesses that derive a significant amount of their revenue from uranium mining or nuclear power generation. The nuclear weapons exclusion will remain in effect. This change will provide clients with new investment opportunities in the nuclear energy sector. Nuclear energy is recognized internationally for its supportive role in the clean energy transition.

Termination and discontinuation of certain Desjardins Funds

Desjardins Investments regularly reviews its investment products and offers, which may lead to fund adjustments, including mergers or terminations. The purpose is to streamline our product lineup, optimize portfolio management and better meet investors' changing needs.

That's why Desjardins Investments is announcing the termination of the following funds: Desjardins Sustainable Canadian Equity Income Fund, Desjardins Sustainable American Small Cap Equity Fund and Desjardins Low Volatility Global Equity Fund (collectively: "terminated funds").

Desjardins Investments expects to terminate the funds after the close of business at 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or around March 27, 2026 ("termination date"). Unitholders will have the right to redeem or exchange their units of the terminated funds until the close of business on the termination date. All unitholders concerned will receive a notification at least 60 days prior to the termination date.

In anticipation of these changes, the terminated funds will be closed to any new investors or additional investments, with the exception of regular, prescheduled investments, starting at 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or around January 14, 2026.

New portfolio sub-manager for the Desjardins Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund

Desjardins Investments is replacing the current portfolio sub-manager assigned to the Desjardins Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund with Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("Picton"). Desjardins Investments has also approved changes to the Fund's investment strategies to better reflect the new mandate and Picton's investment philosophy. The Fund's core investment objectives and risk level remain unchanged.

Desjardins Investments expects these changes to take effect on or around February 23, 2026.

These changes may be subject to regulatory approval. Desjardins Investments reserves the right to suspend or postpone any of these changes.

