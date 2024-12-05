DESJARDINS WEALTH MANAGEMENT SECURITIES REACHES $50 BILLION DOLLARS IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The growth of Desjardins Group's securities brokerage has accelerated considerably over the past 5 years. Desjardins Wealth Management Securities' assets under management have grown by nearly 56%, from $34 billion to $53 billion.

"These results speak to the importance of wealth management within Desjardins Group. It's one major way we support our members' and client' financial empowerment. Indeed, our offer has grown to meet our clients' increasing demand for specialized wealth management services. In 2025, this growth will continue as we further establish ourselves in certain areas, most notably in Ottawa and Toronto," said David Lemieux, Vice-President and General Manager of Desjardins Securities.

"From our network of caisses and credit unions to our Desjardins Business centres, all the different areas of Desjardins work together to provide streamlined solutions to our clients' specific needs. It's what distinguishes us and the value we create for our clients. And our referral rate has also reached a record high, which is a testament to our clients' satisfaction," he added.

Since 2020, the annual growth rate of Desjardins Wealth Management Securities has exceeded the Canadian industry average, strengthening Desjardins's position as a wealth management institution of choice. It's now the third largest in Quebec, and tenth largest in Canada. As at December 31, 2023, Desjardins Wealth Management Securities represented 15.6 % of Desjardins Group's total assets under management.

The firm is looking for new talent to strengthen and diversify its wealth management teams, and many advisors have already joined its ranks in both Quebec and Ontario.

About Desjardins Wealth Management Securities

Desjardins Wealth Management Securities offers a full range of wealth management services, including financial planning, portfolio management, support for entrepreneurs and wealth protection. Wealth management is growing at Desjardins, reflecting our commitment to meeting the changing needs of our members and clients. We take a personalized approach to serving our mass-affluent and high-net-worth clients by offering them customized solutions and high-quality financial advice.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $464.7 billion as at September 30, 2024. Desjardins was named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Desjardins Group Public Relations, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]