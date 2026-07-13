Desjardins to launch new Desjardins Target Date Investment Grade Bond Fund

MONTREAL, le 13 juill. 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces the launch of the new Desjardins Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund.

"In line with our commitment to its members and clients, Desjardins is meeting their needs by offering an alternative to guaranteed investment certificates and individual bonds," says Jean-François Girard, Vice-President and Head of Investment Fund Development and Management. "The expansion of our line of target-date funds, enables us to offer flexible, affordable solutions with the potential for enhanced tax efficiency."

Desjardins Funds Unit classes1 available starting July 13, 2026 Desjardins Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund C, F and D



1 For more information about the unit classes available, see the simplified prospectus.

The fund is managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. and aims to provide regular income while preserving capital. It primarily invests in investment-grade fixed-income securities issued by Canadian corporations on the Canadian market that will mature in 2031, the year in which the fund is expected to be terminated.

With this addition, DI now offers an expended lineup of Desjardins Target Date Investment Grade Bond Funds, with maturities ranging from 2026 to 2031.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $524.3 billion as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, online platforms, and subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds, Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $56.7 billion in assets under management as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers, with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income, private investment and real assets (infrastructure and real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM serves a range of institutional clients, including insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. The company has a team of more than 100 investment professionals in offices in Montreal, Lévis and Toronto. It takes a collaborative approach combining innovation, accessibility and discipline to develop solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. DGAM incorporates Desjardins's cooperative values into its investment process to ensure sustainable and responsible asset growth for its partners and clients.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]