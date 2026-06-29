/C O R R E C T I O N -- Desjardins Group/

In the news release, Desjardins launches three new actively managed ETFs, issued 29-Jun-2026 by Desjardins Group over CNW, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Desjardins launches three new actively managed ETFs

MONTREAL, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc., (DI) acting as manager for the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces the launch of three new ETFs: the Desjardins Active Canadian Bond Universe ETF (DACU), Desjardins Canadian Equity Leaders ETF (DACL) and Desjardins Global Opportunities ETF (DAGL). DI has completed the initial public offering of units, which will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

With the launch of these three actively managed ETFs, Desjardins is directly addressing the concrete needs of investors and advisors in terms of portfolio construction. "Building on the long-standing experience and established track record of our investment teams, Desjardins Investments offers solutions covering Canadian equities, Canadian fixed income and global equities that are now available as ETFs, combining flexibility and efficiency," said Jean-François Girard, Vice-President and Head of Investment Fund Development and Management, These solutions are actively managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM) and aim to offer investors competitive products that stand out.

The ticker symbols and management fees for the three ETFs are as follows:

Desjardins Active Canadian Bond Universe ETF (TSX ticker symbol: DACU): DACU seeks to provide a high, regular income, as well as some security of capital. To achieve this, it invests primarily in a variety of debt securities issued by Canadian governments, government agencies and corporations, and, to a lesser extent, foreign debt securities.

Desjardins Canadian Equity Leaders ETF (TSX ticker symbol: DACL): DACL seeks to provide a reasonable level of income and long-term capital appreciation. To achieve this, it invests primarily in equity securities and equity-related securities of large and mid-cap Canadian corporations.

Desjardins Global Opportunities ETF (TSX ticker symbol: DAGL): DAGL seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of corporations located throughout the world, including emerging markets.

For more information about Desjardins ETFs, visit DI's website at DesjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $524.3 billion as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., the manager of the Desjardins Funds and the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds, is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $56.7 billion in assets under management as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equities, fixed income, private investment and real assets (including infrastructure and real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM serves a range of institutional clients, including insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With its team of more than 100 investment professionals in offices in Montreal, Lévis and Toronto it takes a collaborative approach combining innovation, accessibility and discipline to develop solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. DGAM incorporates Desjardins's cooperative values into its investment process to ensure sustainable and responsible asset growth for its partners and clients.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investments Inc. is the manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

Correction: An earlier version of this release had incorrect links in the ETFs table.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]