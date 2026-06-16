Desjardins announces June and second quarter of 2026 cash distributions for some ETFs

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Desjardins Group

Jun 16, 2026, 08:28 ET

MONTREAL, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the June and second quarter of 2026 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on June 23, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on June 30, 2026.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for June or second quarter of 2026, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income Index ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0315

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0276

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0311

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0237

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCBC

0.0541

Desjardins US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

DUIG

0.0686

Desjardins Global Government Bond Index ETF

DGGB

0.0481

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0000

Desjardins Equity ETF

Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF

DMQC

0.1376

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF

DMEC

0.0908

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF

DMEU

0.0505

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF

DMEI

0.2766

Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF

DMEE

0.1223

Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF

DMID

0.0254

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFC

0.1859

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFU

0.0798

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

0.3850

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

0.1170

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMC

0.1746

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMU

0.0725

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

0.0000

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRME

0.0834

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

DRFG

0.0949

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0288

Desjardins Alternative ETFs

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF

DANC

0.0000

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

0.00001

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

0.0000

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

0.00001

Desjardins Global Macro ETF

DGLM

0.0000

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $524.3 billion as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is one of Canada's largest investment fund managers, with CAN $56.7 billion under management as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry for its choice of world-class portfolio managers representing more than 20 portfolio management companies around the world. Desjardins Investments is also one of the biggest proponents of responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Desjardins Group

About Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and...