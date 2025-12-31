MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the annual reinvested income and/or capital gains distributions (the "reinvested distributions") final amounts for the ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2025 will receive the reinvested distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on or about January 8, 2026. The reinvested distributions will be reinvested in units of the applicable ETF and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

These final amounts are for the reinvested distributions only, and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts which are being announced in a separate press release.

Below is the reinvested distributions final amount to be paid per unit for the ETFs that will pay reinvested distributions:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Annual reinvested distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.035472 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS - Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC - Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG - Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCBC 0.024292

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.757472

Desjardins Equity ETFs



Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF DMQC 0.074992

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF DMEC - Desjardins American Equity Index ETF DMEU - Desjardins International Equity Index ETF DMEI 0.081672 Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF DMEE 0.077482 Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF DMID 0.139152

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFC 3.754403 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFU 0.321832 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD 1.091553 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFE 0.311022

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMC 0.716883 Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMU 0.292842 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRME -

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 3.452073

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRCU -

Desjardins Alternative ETFs



Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - CA$ Hedged Units DANC - Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - US$ Hedged Units DANC.U -4 Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - CA$ Hedged Units DAMG - Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U -4 Desjardins Global Macro ETF DGLM -

1 The reinvested distributions for the ETF are expected to be income in nature. 2 The reinvested distributions for the ETF are expected to be capital gains in nature. 3 The reinvested distributions for the ETF are expected to be income and capital gains in nature. 4 Denominated in U.S. dollar.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$54.5 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2025. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]