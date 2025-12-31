MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the December 2025 cash distributions final amounts for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 8, 2026.

Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2025 as well as the distribution final amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.06363 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.05940 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.08160 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.05001 Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCBC 0.08139

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.13305

Desjardins Equity ETFs



Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF DMQC 0.06191

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF DMEC 0.14256 Desjardins American Equity Index ETF DMEU 0.06952 Desjardins International Equity Index ETF DMEI 0.11352 Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF DMEE 0.05316 Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF DMID 0.04936

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFC 0.15000 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFU - Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD 0.15000 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFE 0.08665

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMC 0.15000 Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMU 0.13925 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRME 0.08616

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 0.15000

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRCU 0.08218

Desjardins Alternative ETFs



Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - CA$ Hedged Units DANC - Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - US$ Hedged Units DANC.U -1 Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - CA$ Hedged Units DAMG - Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U -1 Desjardins Global Macro ETF DGLM -

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

Desjardins ETFs Distribution Reinvestment Plan

DI has adopted a distribution reinvestment plan (the "Reinvestment Plan") that came into effect on November 28, 2024 for all Desjardins ETFs that pay cash distributions on a monthly or quarterly basis and are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). For more information about the Desjardins ETFs Reinvestment Plan or a copy of the Plan, visit the manager's website at https://www.fondsdesjardins.com/etf/index.jsp or contact your broker.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$54.5 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2025. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

