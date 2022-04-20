MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins is proud to help make sustainable mobility solutions more accessible to its members, clients and employees by promoting initiatives like expanding its network of electric charging stations, rolling out bike repair stations across Quebec, implementing a mileage reimbursement policy for fuel-efficient cars and offering a selection of these cars in its vehicle fleet.

Desjardins's climate action plan outlines its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040 in its extended operations, its lending activities and its own investments in 3 key carbon-intensive sectors: energy, transportation and real estate. To achieve this, Desjardins has committed to supporting its members and clients in the energy transition and to reducing the carbon footprint of its own base operations.

"Climate change has major impacts on our society. At Desjardins, we're doing more than ever to support initiatives that are part of the solution. That's one way we can ensure the well-being of our communities, now and in the future. Among Canadian financial institutions, we want to be one that gives the most support to members, clients and employees as we make this transition. We're in a good position to do this, because we've been recognized by Mediacorp as one of Canada's Greenest Employers every year since 2015," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

Electric charging station network

In partnership with AddÉnergie and Hydro-Québec, Desjardins has continued to install electric charging stations at caisse and credit union locations across Quebec and eastern Ontario. To date, 302 charging stations have been installed, including 279 that are available to the general public. The goal is to build a network of 500 electric charging stations by 2025 for members, clients and communities in Quebec and eastern Ontario.

Bike repair stations

On March 1, 2022, the bike repair station program was launched in the caisse network. To encourage people to bike, the program will be open to everyone. The goal this year is to install 50 repair stations across the network. Caisses can install the stations on site or at a partner organization. The repair stations are made by a local Quebec company.

Vehicle fleet

Employees with a company car must choose a hybrid or electric model. Desjardins is pleased to offer employees greener transportation options. All vehicles purchased in the last year are low-emission vehicles. Desjardins General Insurance now has 474 vehicles across Canada, including 243 hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles, representing 51% of the fleet.

Vehicle mileage reimbursement policy

This year, Desjardins updated its mileage reimbursement policy for essential business travel. The policy was revised to pay higher rates for fuel-efficient cars in line with greenhouse gas reduction targets.

There will be bigger reimbursements for employees who carpool, as well as employees with electric or hybrid vehicles.

Although some business travel is necessary, online meetings are still the preferred option when employees don't need to be on site.

Desjardins also has a shuttle bus for employees travelling between Lévis and Montreal.

