MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Groups ranks in the top 100 employers in the world, and second highest among employers in the banking and financial services sector, according to Forbes magazine's annual World's Best Employers list.

"We're quite proud of this new recognition from Forbes, which reflects on the entire organization," said Marie-Huguette Cormier, Executive Vice-President, Human Resources and Communications. "It's all the more meaningful because our employees answered this survey during an unusual time, when they were all tackling serious challenges to support our members and clients."

In April, Desjardins was also recognized by the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative as a responsible institution for the many relief measures it offered to members and clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Survey methodology

The Forbes World's Best Employers ranking is based on a study conducted by Statista of 160,000 workers in 58 countries. The final list is composed of 750 large and multinational corporations. From June to July 2020, participants were asked to evaluate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to their friends and family, as well as to rate their company's COVID-19 response. Participants also provided their opinions on their company's image, economic impact, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $349.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public relations, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.desjardins.com/

