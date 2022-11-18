MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada. The accolade confirms that Desjardins's best practices, innovative programs and people-first approach to employees put it at the leading edge in Canada. Being ranked among the county's top employers since 2011 cements Desjardins's status as an employer of choice.

"At Desjardins, we're truly committed to unlocking our employees' full potential and helping them find fulfillment in their careers," said Marie-Huguette Cormier, Executive Vice-President of Human Resources and Communications. "We're very proud of this recognition. It confirms that we're doing what's right for our employees' well-being, from providing them with the means to reach their full potential to creating a workplace that's caring and inclusive."

Making the list this year is especially significant as businesses in every sector are facing a labour shortage. Desjardins stands out from other financial institutions in Canada, especially in terms of its cooperative values. Putting money to work for human development, personal involvement and solidarity with the community are some of the ingredients that make Desjardins Group such a compelling socioeconomic leader in Canada. Desjardins has an impressive array of career opportunities, with more than 800 types of jobs across Canada, including in fields outside of finance, such as customer service, information technology and communications.

