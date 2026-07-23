Desjardins Investments Makes Changes to Its Mutual Fund Lineup

MONTREAL, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces changes to its mutual fundlineup. As part of the periodic review of its investment offerings and products, DI may make adjustments to certain Funds, including mergers and terminations. These changs are intended to simplify the lineup of funds, optimize portfolio management, and provide an investment solution that is better aligned with the evolving needs of members, clients, and investors.

These changes, described in detail below, include the merger of two Desjardins Funds as well as the closure and termination of certain unit classes and certain Desjardins Funds. DI also announces changes to the investment strategies of the Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund.

Merger of the Desjardins Dividend Growth Fund with the Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund

DI announces its intention to merge the Desjardins Dividend Growth Fund (the "Terminating Fund") with the Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund (the "Continuing Fund") after the close of business at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or about November 13, 2026 (the ''Merger Date''). It will therefore no longer be possible for all unitholders of the Terminating Fund to purchase or exchange Terminating Fund's Units as of 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or about November 12, 2026, which is the date preceding the Merger Date.

The merger has been approved by the Independent Review Committee and will be a tax-deferred qualifying exchange. Unitholders affected by this decision will be advised at least 60 days prior to the Merger Date. Following the merger, unitholders of the Terminating Fund will become unitholders of the Continuing Fund.

In anticipation of these changes, the Terminating Fund will be closed to all new investors, as of 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or about August 24, 2026.

Closure and termination of the Desjardins Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund and the Desjardins Sustainable Global Balanced Fund

DI announces the termination of the Desjardins Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund and the Desjardins Sustainable Global Balanced Fund after the close of business at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or about November 27, 2026 (the ''Termination Date'').

Unitholders will have the right to redeem or switch their units of the aforesaid Funds up to the close of business on the Termination Date. Unitholders affected by this decision will be advised at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

In anticipation of these changes, the Funds will be closed to all new investors and any additional investments, except for investments made by periodic payments, as of 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or about August 24, 2026.

Closure and termination of certain Desjardins Funds Unit Classes

DI announces the termination of certain Desjardins Funds Unit Classes described in the table below (collectively the "Terminating Units") after the close of business at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or about November 27, 2026 (the ''Termination Date'').

DESJARDINS FUNDS TERMINATING UNIT CLASSES Desjardins Global Total Return Bond Fund PM Desjardins Sustainable Environmental Bond Fund PM Desjardins Global Tactical Bond Fund PM Desjardins Sustainable American Equity Fund PM Desjardins Global Equity Growth Fund PM Desjardins Sustainable Positive Change Fund PM Desjardins Global Infrastructure Fund PM Desjardins Global Corporate Bond Fund A, K, C, F and D Desjardins Sustainable International Equity Fund A, K, C, F, D and W Desjardins Sustainable Conservative Portfolio Z4 Desjardins Sustainable Balanced Portfolio Z5

Unitholders will have the right to redeem or switch their units up to the close of business on the Termination Date. Unitholders affected by this decision will be advised at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

In anticipation of these changes, the Terminating Units will be closed to all new investors and any additional investments, except for investments made by periodic payments, as of 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or about August 24, 2026.

Changes to the investment strategies of the Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund

DI announces changes to the investment strategies of the Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund to adjust the threshold applicable to investments in high-yield bonds, which will be reduced from 30% to 5%. Both the fundamental investment objective and the risk rating of the Fund will remain unchanged.

The above-mentioned changes will be made subject to approval from the regulatory authorities. DI reserves the right to suspend or defer the implementation of any of these changes to a later date.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $524.3 billion as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, online platforms, and subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds, Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $56.7 billion in assets under management as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under license.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-8668667000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]