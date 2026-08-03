This October, Desjardins will take another step forward in modernizing its credit card management system

MONTREAL, Aug 03, 2026 /CNW/ -- In October, Desjardins Group will take another step forward in modernizing its credit card management system. This initiative will enhance the cardholder experience and pave the way for future innovations. As a result, cardholders will notice some changes to how their credit card accounts are managed.

All of the information on this subject is available on the Desjardins website at www.desjardins.com/modernization.

Modernized systems to better serve members and clients

This change to the credit card management system is more than just a technological update. It's a shift that is intended to better equip Desjardins to meet the needs of members and clients today and in the years ahead.

The current system worked well for a long time, but today it's limiting the organization's ability to quickly roll out new features. With the new system, cardholders will eventually be able to do things like adding a new card to their digital wallet immediately without waiting to receive the physical card first in the event of a loss or theft. They'll also have the option to dispute transactions themselves using AccèsD. New self-service features for business members will also be introduced in the future, including the ability to assign roles to employees, add credit cards to the online management platform or modify credit limits.

Modernized systems that reflect member and client feedback

Over the past few months, Desjardins has consulted with cardholders via interviews, surveys and user tests. The results have given the organization insight into their expectations and concerns. The feedback collected helped guide changes to some of the proposed solutions and has prompted Desjardins to plan for more support measures before, during and after the transition.

This approach will be repeated during the next steps. Cardholders will be able to share their concerns and receive support throughout the transition period.

No changes are required for current joint cardholders, but other options will be provided

Based on cardholder consultations in recent months, many joint cardholders would like to keep the current joint ownership option. In response to this feedback, Desjardins has confirmed that individuals who already hold joint credit cards will automatically be allowed to maintain this ownership arrangement. Starting in August, these cardholders will also receive communications outlining options that may better suit their personal situation, should they wish to make a change.

Jointly held accounts: Credit cardholders are jointly and severally liable, or solidarily liable, for their debts. Certain account management options, like increasing the credit card limit, require the approval of both people. This is the option that will automatically apply to everyone who currently holds a joint credit card. No action is required to maintain this arrangement.

Credit cardholders are jointly and severally liable, or solidarily liable, for their debts. Certain account management options, like increasing the credit card limit, require the approval of both people. This is the option that will automatically apply to everyone who currently holds a joint credit card. No action is required to maintain this arrangement. Accounts with authorized users (additional cardholders) : The primary cardholder is the only person responsible for debt on the account and the only person with full access. The authorized user (additional cardholder) simply has a card that's linked to the account. This type of account is already offered at Desjardins. Starting in October, new system features will allow the primary cardholder to grant the authorized user access to some account information if they so wish, including the statements and transaction history.

: The primary cardholder is the only person responsible for debt on the account and the only person with full access. The authorized user (additional cardholder) simply has a card that's linked to the account. This type of account is already offered at Desjardins. Starting in October, new system features will allow the primary cardholder to grant the authorized user access to some account information if they so wish, including the statements and transaction history. Individual account : A single cardholder holds the individual account and is solely responsible for the account, its management and any debt associated with it.

By sharing this information, Desjardins hopes to provide greater clarity on the roles, responsibilities, and access rights associated with the different types of accounts so that cardholders can select the arrangement that best suits their needs. More details are available at www.desjardins.com/modernization.

Changes to credit card agreements will be communicated to cardholders

Desjardins will also be making some changes to its credit card agreements. The roles and responsibilities of cardholders and authorized users will be clarified for the different account types. Other adjustments will be made to reflect the new features available with the new system, as well as changes to the terms and conditions for certain credit cards. All cardholders affected by these updates will receive a notice outlining the changes being made to their agreement. Cardholders are asked to read the documents sent to them to learn more about the changes being made.

A scheduled maintenance period in October, with some features temporarily limited

During the transition period, cardholders will be able to keep using their credit cards at all times for transactions. They'll also be able to make payments per usual. Fraud detection and prevention mechanisms will also remain active.

However, some features will be temporarily disabled or limited for a few days, as all activities are carefully transferred over to the new system. This may include requesting credit limit increases, changing a PIN or redeeming BONUSDOLLARS. Members and clients who have specific needs during this maintenance period will be encouraged to contact Desjardins to explore potential solutions and other support measures based on their circumstances.

Throughout the update process, Desjardins will continue to communicate with cardholders and support them. The organization will ensure they have the information they need to fully understand the changes and manage their finances, so that they can fully benefit from the new opportunities being offered by this modernization.

Desjardins will never contact cardholders to request personal information in connection with this process.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $524.3 billion as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]