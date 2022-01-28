MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces the launch of a new exchange traded fund adhering to a responsible investment policy. The Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF has closed the initial offering of units, and those units will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

The Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF (DSAE) complements the range of responsible investment ETFs. DGAM has retained the services of ClearBridge Investments, LLC ("Clearbridge") to act as sub-advisor to the Fund.

"We're pleased to collaborate with ClearBridge, a leading global investment manager, which has been integrating ESG issues into its analysis of companies since 1987. The new ETF enhances Desjardins's responsible investment offer, the widest lineup in Canada with over 30 product options including mutual funds, guaranteed investment funds and exchange traded funds," explains Nicolas Richard, Chief Executive Officer of DGAM.

The ticker symbol and management fees of the Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF will be as follows:

Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Ticker symbol

(TSX) Management fees1 Desjardins SocieTerra ETF Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF DSAE 0.80%



1 The annual management fees are based on a percentage of the net asset value of the corresponding Desjardins ETF, and are calculated daily and payable monthly in arrears, plus applicable taxes.

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF (TickerTSX: DSAE): The objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of American corporations. The Fund follows a responsible approach to investing. ClearBridge, the sub-advisor, invests the Desjardins ETF's assets in securities that meet its financial and extra-financial valuation criteria. The consideration of environmental, social and governance criteria is integrated into the financial analysis of the corporations in which it invests. Over the long term, the sub-advisor seeks to invest in what are considered to be high-quality corporations that have sustainable competitive advantages evidenced by high returns on capital, strong balance sheets and management teams that are able to manage capital efficiently.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $390.6 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

