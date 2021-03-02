Desjardins launches Omni mobile app

A modern app giving employees access to their

group benefits and retirement savings plans

LÉVIS, QC, March 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins is proud to launch its new Omni mobile app, which gives employees a simple and user-friendly way to manage their group benefits and retirement savings plans.

Available for iOS and Android devices, Omni Desjardins combines the Claim 360° and Your way apps to streamline the user experience. Plan members can quickly and easily submit health insurance claims, make their group retirement savings transactions and access practical tools and resources.

"At Desjardins, we're always working in the best interests of our members and clients and they're looking for digital solutions adapted to their reality," says Josée Dixon, Senior Vice-President of Group and Business Insurance at Desjardins. "The Omni app will give our plan members a simplified and improved experience and a wealth of resources to help them take charge of their health and financial wellness."

"Being able to access group retirement savings and benefits plans in a single app is an added value for our clients who want to promote their employees' overall wellness," says David Charbonneau, Senior Vice-President of Group Retirement Savings at Desjardins. "With Omni, plan members will be able to plan for their savings goals right from their phone."

Features for group retirement savings plan members

In addition to accessing their group retirement savings, plan members can also:

Enrol and contribute to their plan

Change their investment instructions

Choose their beneficiaries

Set their retirement savings goals

Take advantage of tips and tools to take charge of their finances

Sign up for webinars on various topics like budgeting and investing

View their rates of return

Download their financial statements

Features for group benefits plan members

Group benefits plan members can use the app to:

Submit a claim in seconds

Display their payment card to present to health professionals

Access the telemedicine service or the wellness platform (if included in their plan)

Review their claims history

Check their health spending account balance

Manage their healthcare professionals list

Sign up for direct deposit

In addition to password protection, Omni uses the latest digital technology like facial and fingerprint recognition for a secure logon.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $362.0 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Jean-Benoît Turcotti, Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.desjardins.com/

