MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces the launch of four (4) new index exchange traded funds. Each of the Desjardins ETFs listed in the table below has closed the initial offering of units, and those units will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

"We're proud to expand our range of Desjardins ETFs and launch these core components, designed to meet investors' needs for diversification and portfolio construction, and to help empower them financially," said Frédérick Tremblay, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions at Desjardins.

Here is a list of the four Desjardins ETFs that will commence trading on the TSX today, as well as their corresponding ticker symbols and management fees:

Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Ticker symbol (TSX) Management fees1 Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCBC 0.15 % Desjardins Equity Index ETFs Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF DMEC 0.05 % Desjardins American Equity Index ETF DMEU 0.05 % Desjardins International Equity Index ETF DMEI 0.20 %

1The annual management fees are based on a percentage of the net asset value of the corresponding Desjardins ETF, and are calculated daily and payable monthly in arrears, plus applicable taxes.

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (TickerTSX: DCBC): The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a Canadian corporate bond Index. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Canadian Bond Universe Corporate TR Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in corporate bonds issued in the Canadian Market.

Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF (TickerTSX: DMEC): The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a Canadian equity index. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in large and mid-cap securities of Canadian companies.

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF (TickerTSX: DMEU): The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of an American equity index. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive GBS United States 500 CAD Index (CA NTR). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in large and mid-cap securities of American companies.

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF (TickerTSX: DMEI): The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of an international equity index. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in large and mid-cap securities of international companies.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion as at December 31, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

The Desjardins ETFs are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the applicable Index and/or Index trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Solactive Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the manager or the applicable Desjardins ETF, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Solactive Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the Desjardins ETF. Neither publication of Solactive Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of such Index or applicable Index trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the Desjardins ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instruments nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the Desjardins ETF.

