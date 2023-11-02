LÉVIS, QC, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Insurance is pleased to announce the launch of Family Focus, an expansion of its existing service offer. This initiative provides comprehensive group insurance coverage designed to address the diverse needs of individuals having difficulty starting or expanding their family.

A growing number of Canadians are struggling with infertility, which is a condition that currently affects 10 to 17% of the populationi and can take a significant toll on each individual's physical, emotional, financial and social health. Depending on factors such as sex, gender, sexual orientation and relationship status, each individual affected by infertility can face unique challenges. Thanks to Family Focus, Desjardins plan members can now receive enhanced support, so they won't have to face these challenges alone.

"At Desjardins, we believe it's important to support those experiencing difficulties starting or expanding their family," said Denis Dubois, Executive Vice-President of Wealth Management and Life and Health Insurance of Desjardins Group. "We're also firmly committed to building a more inclusive society where everyone belongs, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation. As part of this commitment, we're proud to be offering our members and clients comprehensive and inclusive fertility coverage through our group insurance services."

Infertility can affect anyone regardless of their sex, gender, sexual orientation or relationship status. Same-sex couples, trans individuals and people who are not in a relationship must also be given a chance to start and expand their families.

The addition of Family Focus is designed to facilitate the process of starting a family by extending coverage to the latest fertility tests and treatments. Coverage also applies to adoption, surrogacy and a variety of other related expenses. Plan members can receive personalized support with what can be a physically and emotionally challenging process.

Support before, during and after pregnancy with Prenato

Plan members can also benefit from Prenato's exclusive support services. This company offers preferred rates on several services before, during and after pregnancy, including screening tests, an educational platform, online prenatal courses available in English and French, personalized coaching and a genetic counselling service.

"We're very proud to be joining forces with Desjardins to provide all of its clients across Canada with access to our services. For the last 8 years, Prenato has been guided by a desire to make a difference in the lives of perinatal clients. These individuals can now benefit from our team's expertise through our various support packages and customized screening services. Thank you, Desjardins, for sharing our vision", said Martin Landry, CEO and co-founder of Prenato.

With Family Focus, Desjardins offers comprehensive, inclusive coverage combined with caring support to improve access to fertility services and meet the needs of plan members. What's more, this new group insurance offer will help attract and retain talent in Canadian companies, which is particularly valuable in the current economic climate and in light of the labour shortage.

