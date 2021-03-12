MONTREAL, March 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces the launch of a new exchange traded fund adhering to a responsible investment policy. The Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO 2 Index ETF has closed the initial offering of units, and those units will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

The Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO 2 Index ETF (DRME) complements the range of ETFs designed to significantly reduce carbon intensity relative to traditional equity indices.

"We are pleased to offer our investors attractive growth potential while supporting the transition to a greener economy through the largest range of responsible investment products in Canada", explains Nicolas Richard, Chief Executive Officer of DGAM.

The ticker symbol and management fees of the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO 2 Index ETF will be as follows:

Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Ticker symbol (TSX) Management fees1 Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO 2 Index ETF DRME 0.35%

1The annual management fees are based on a percentage of the net asset value of the corresponding Desjardins ETF, and are calculated daily and payable monthly in arrears, plus applicable taxes.

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO 2 Index ETF (TickerTSX: DRME): The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of an emerging markets cap-weighted equity index. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of Scientific Beta Desjardins Emerging Markets RI Low Carbon Index, net of fees and expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in large and mid-cap companies from the Scientific Beta Emerging Markets Universe while seeking to deliver a significant reduction in the weighted average carbon intensity of the Fund's portfolio and ensuring that all Constituent Issuers meet Pre-Determined ESG Standards.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $362.0 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Index Disclaimers

The Indices referenced herein are the property of EDHEC Risk Institute Asia Ltd. ("ERIA") and have been licensed for use in connection with the Desjardins Index ETFs within the framework of the Scientific Beta business. The Desjardins Index ETFs that replicate fully or partially the Indices are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by ERIA. ERIA shall not have any liability with respect thereto.

