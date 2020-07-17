MONTREAL, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Desjardins stands in support of the BlackNorth Initiative, which was launched by the Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism. The initiative is committed to the removal of anti-Black systemic barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians. Desjardins will be participating in the first BlackNorth Initiative Summit, which will be held virtually on July 20. Over 350 businesses have been invited to attend.

On June 17, Desjardins announced its support for the Black Lives Matter movement and spoke out against systemic racism and hate speech. The organization also joined the Stop Hate for Profit campaign and is boycotting all advertising on Facebook and Instagram for the month of July.

"Black lives matter. Black dreams matter. Black hopes matter. Black perspectives matter. Black businesses matter. Black futures matter. And as an employer and financial services cooperative, we want to be there right alongside Black communities, so they can achieve all that they desire, in a society where they are valued and treated with respect and dignity," said Desjardins President and CEO, Guy Cormier.

Desjardins has committed to achieve the following by 2025:

3% of donations and sponsorships will go to projects that create economic opportunities in the Black community.

will go to projects that create economic opportunities in the Black community. 5% of the student workforce will come from the Black community and opportunities for employment will be communicated to that community.

will come from the Black community and opportunities for employment will be communicated to that community. 3.5% of senior management positions will be held by Black leaders.

Diversity and inclusion is everyone's job.

