MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting September 6, 2022, all new annuities purchased at Desjardins will automatically go into investments that meet strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. This decision makes Desjardins the first financial institution in Canada to turn its entire range of individual savings annuities into responsible annuities. Whether it is a life annuity, a term certain annuity, an adapted life annuity or an annuity for artists, the securities selected will include or exclude issuers based on specific criteria, and investments will be monitored and managed to encourage issuers to improve their ESG practices.

"Desjardins is continuing to be a pioneer in responsible investment by turning its entire range of annuities into responsible annuities," explains Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "The more rigorous financial institutions are in applying strict ESG criteria, the more issuers will have to adapt to remain attractive to investors. These kinds of actions put us on the path to a more sustainable economy."

Managers of responsible annuities premium's do not invest in companies that earn a significant portion of their revenue from extracting or producing oil, natural gas or thermal coal, operating infrastructure to transport or store oil and gas, refining oil or producing coal-based energy. See our Responsible Investment Policy for more information about responsible annuities.

Today's announcement is in line with other recent announcements and shows how important responsible investment is at Desjardins. For example, in May, Desjardins announced that it had added 10 new funds1, increasing the number of available SocieTerra products to 30. Over 12 months, the assets under management from responsible investment products grew significantly from $10.1 billion on December 31, 2020, to $12.2 billion on the same date in 2021.

1 Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

