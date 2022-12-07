MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced changes to its mutual funds. The changes, described in detail below, concern the reduction of management fees and the decrease of trailing commission fees for the Z-Class Units of the Desjardins Funds. Class Z units are used by the Desjardins Foundation to invest amounts received by donors to support causes close to their hearts. These reductions make the creation of Desjardins Philanthropic Funds more accessible by donors to the Desjardins Foundation. DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Management Fee Reductions for Two (2) Desjardins Funds

DI announced that it will be reducing management fees by up to 65 basis points for the Z-Class Units of two (2) Desjardins Funds, more specifically the SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio and the SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio, effective January 1st, 2023. These changes reflect DI's commitment to offering competitively priced actively managed investment funds with access to world-class portfolio managers.

Below is the list of the unit classes of the Desjardins Funds that are affected:

Desjardins Funds Class Units Current

management

fees, before

taxes % Management

fees starting

January 1st, 2023,

before taxes % Reduction % SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio Z 1.48 % 0.93 % 0.55 % SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio Z 1.68 % 1.03 % 0.65 %

The above-mentioned changes are subject to regulatory approval. DI reserves the right to defer implementation of said changes to a later date.

Decrease of trailing commission fees of the Z-Class Units

DI will decrease the annual rate for trailing commission fees of the Z-Class Units of two (2) Desjardins Funds, more specifically the SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio and the SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio, effective January 1st, 2023.

Desjardins Funds Class Units Current annual rate for

trailing commissions Annual rate for trailing

commissions starting January

1st, 2023 Reduction % SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio Z Up to 0.80% Up to 0.25% 0.55 % SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio Z Up to 0.90% Up to 0.25% 0.65 %

The above-mentioned changes are subject to regulatory approval. DI reserves the right to defer implementation of said changes to a later date.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 46.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers, mandated by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., the Desjardins Funds portfolio manager, representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $408 billion as of September 30, 2022. In 2022, it was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

