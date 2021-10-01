MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced a number of changes regarding the portfolio management of the Desjardins Low Volatility Global Equity Fund. These changes, described in detail below, include new portfolio sub-manager appointments, changes to the investment strategies and reduction of the management fees. DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

The new portfolio sub-manager for the Desjardins Low Volatility Global Equity Fund will become Fidelity Investment Canada ULC ("Fidelity"). In addition, DI approved changes to the investment strategies of the Desjardins Fund concerned in order to better reflect the investment philosophy of its new sub-manager. However, the investment objective of the relevant Fund remains unchanged. These changes will take effect on or around December 1st, 2021.

The investment strategy of the Desjardins Low Volatility Global Equity Fund will be amended to better reflect the new mandate. Highlights of the investment strategy include the following:

A bottom up fundamental approach on most of Global corporations that allows a ranking of each corporation using an internal rating system.

An optimization process executed by a quantitative team to build a portfolio that has the lowest volatility using stocks that have been favorably rated by the fundamental analysts.

A portfolio ranging from 100 to 250 global corporations.

DI will reduce management fees for the A-, C-, F- and D-Class Units, effective December 1st, 2021. Management fees will be as followed:

Class Units Current management fees, before taxes % Management Fees starting December 1st, 2021, before taxes % Reduction % A and C 1.85% 1.77% 0.08% D 0.85% 0.77% 0.08% F 0.80% 0.67% 0.13%

These changes reflect DI's commitment to offering competitively priced actively managed investment funds with access to world-class portfolio managers.

These changes will be made subject to regulatory approval. The manager reserves the right to defer to a later date the implementation of the announced changes, or one or more of them, or not to make these changes.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 44.5 billion in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $389.3 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

