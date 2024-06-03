MONTREAL, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announced changes to its mutual fund line-up in a press release on April 24, 2024. These changes to the Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund included the replacement of the portfolio sub-manager, an amendment to the investment strategies and a change of the name of the Fund. However, both the fundamental investment objective and the risk rating of the Fund remain unchanged.

Following regulatory approval, the Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund was renamed Desjardins Canadian Focused Equity Fund effective today. As changes were made to the Fund's investment strategies to reflect the portfolio manager's new high-conviction investment philosophy, the Fund had to liquidate several positions that had accumulated capital gains. A special distribution was made to unitholders of record on May 31, 2024, which was automatically reinvested in additional units of the Desjardins Canadian Focused Equity Fund.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion as at December 31, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public Relations, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000. ext. 5553436, [email protected]