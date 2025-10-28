MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces changes to its mutual fund lineup. These changes, described in detail below, include changes to the pricing model of W-Class Units and changes to the investment strategies of certain Desjardins Funds and Portfolios.

DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Changes to the pricing of W-Class Units

Effective February 1, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), DI intends to make changes to the pricing of W-Class Units. As a result, the management fees and fixed administrative fees, which are currently negotiated and paid directly by the investor's representative firm, will henceforth be borne directly by the Funds offering this class of units. This adjustment will result in a reduction in the investor's investment in the affected Fund. Unitholders affected by this change will be notified at least 60 days prior to the Effective Date.

The following table shows the management fees and fixed administrative fees applicable1 to each Desjardins Fund offering W-Class Units.

NAME OF THE DESJARDINS FUND (W-Class Units) MANAGEMENT FEES (%) FIXED ADMINISTRATIVE FEES (%) TOTAL FEES (%) Desjardins Short-Term Income Fund 0.19 0.14 0.33 Desjardins Sustainable Short-Term Income Fund 0.19 0.14 0.33 Desjardins Canadian Bond Fund 0.21 0.14 0.35 Desjardins Sustainable Canadian Bond Fund 0.21 0.14 0.35 Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Fund 0.21 0.14 0.35 Desjardins Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond Fund 0.21 0.14 0.35 Desjardins Sustainable Environmental Bond Fund 0.39 0.15 0.54 Desjardins Sustainable Global Bond Fund 0.53 0.15 0.68 Desjardins Global High Yield Bond Fund 0.44 0.15 0.59 Desjardins Dividend Growth Fund 0.34 0.17 0.51 Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund 0.32 0.17 0.49 Desjardins Sustainable Canadian Equity Income Fund 0.32 0.17 0.49 Desjardins Canadian Equity Fund 0.30 0.17 0.47 Desjardins Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund 0.32 0.17 0.49 Desjardins Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund 0.47 0.20 0.67 Desjardins Sustainable American Equity Fund 0.41 0.18 0.59 Desjardins Sustainable American Small Cap Equity Fund 0.56 0.18 0.74 Desjardins Low Volatility Global Equity Fund 0.35 0.23 0.58 Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund 0.51 0.23 0.74 Desjardins International Equity Value Fund 0.46 0.22 0.68 Desjardins Sustainable International Equity Fund 0.42 0.22 0.64 Desjardins Global Dividend Fund 0.39 0.22 0.61 Desjardins Sustainable Global Dividend Fund 0.63 0.22 0.85 Desjardins Global Equity Fund 0.41 0.23 0.64 Desjardins Global Equity Growth Fund 0.45 0.23 0.68 Desjardins Sustainable Diversity Fund 0.41 0.23 0.64 Desjardins Sustainable Global Opportunities Fund 0.51 0.23 0.74 Desjardins Sustainable Positive Change Fund 0.46 0.23 0.69 Desjardins Global Small Cap Equity Fund 0.60 0.23 0.83 Desjardins Sustainable Cleantech Fund 0.76 0.23 0.99 Desjardins Emerging Markets Fund 0.61 0.21 0.82 Desjardins Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund 0.84 0.20 1.04 Desjardins Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Fund 0.44 0.20 0.64 Desjardins Market Neutral ETF Fund (formerly Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF Fund) 1.00 0.15 1.15 Desjardins Global Infrastructure Fund 0.71 0.20 0.91 Desjardins Global Opportunities Fund 0.42 0.23 0.65

Changes to the investment strategies of certain Desjardins Funds and Portfolios

DI announces changes to the investment strategies of certain Desjardins Funds in order to adjust the thresholds applicable to investments in high-yield bonds. The adjusted maximum thresholds of net assets that may be invested in high-yield bonds are as follows:

Desjardins Funds Maximum threshold of net assets that may be invested in high-yield bonds Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund 30 % Desjardins Sustainable Environmental Bond Fund 30 % Desjardins Global Managed Bond Fund 55 % Desjardins Sustainable Global Bond Fund 80 % Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund 80 % Desjardins Global Tactical Bond Fund 80 % Desjardins Emerging Markets Bond Fund 85 % Desjardins Sustainable Emerging Markets Bond Fund 85 %

DI also announces changes to the investment strategies of certain Desjardins Portfolios in order to adjust the thresholds applicable to investments in foreign securities. The adjusted maximum thresholds of net assets that may be invested in foreign securities are as follows:

Desjardins Funds Maximum threshold of net assets that may be invested in foreign securities Desjardins Active Strategy Conservative Portfolio 35 % Desjardins Sustainable Conservative Portfolio 35 %

Desjardins Conservative ETF Portfolio 35 %

The above-mentioned changes will be made subject to approval from the regulatory authorities. DI reserves the right to suspend or defer the implementation of any of these changes to a later date.

1 The rates listed in the table do not include taxes that apply to the management fees and the fixed administrative fees.

