MONTREAL, March 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced a number of changes to its mutual funds. The changes, described in detail below, include management fee reductions for certain funds, the abolition of trailer fees for certain funds and revised risk levels for certain funds. DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Management fee reductions for the Wise ETF Portfolios

DI announced that it will reduce management fees by up to 5 basis points for all F-Class units and most C-Class units of the Desjardins Wise ETF Portfolios, effective April 1st, 2021. These changes reflect DI's commitment to offering competitively priced investment funds.

Here is the list of Desjardins Wise ETF Portfolios classes of units affected:

Desjardins Funds (C-Class Units) C-Class

Unit Current

management

fees, before

taxes % Management

fees starting April

1st, 2021, before

taxes % Reduction % Wise Conservative ETF Portfolio C 1.40% 1.35% 0.05% Wise Balanced ETF Portfolio C 1.40% 1.35% 0.05% Wise Growth ETF Portfolio C 1.45% 1.40% 0.05% Wise Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio C 1.45% 1.40% 0.05% Wise 100 % Equity ETF Portfolio C 1.50% 1.45% 0.05%

Desjardins Funds (F-Class Units) F-Class

Units Current

management

fees, before

taxes % Management

fees starting

April 1st, 2021,

before taxes % Reduction % Wise Fixed Income ETF Portfolio F 0.35% 0.30% 0.05% Wise Conservative ETF Portfolio F 0.40% 0.35% 0.05% Wise Balanced ETF Portfolio F 0.40% 0.35% 0.05% Wise Growth ETF Portfolio F 0.45% 0.40% 0.05% Wise Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio F 0.45% 0.40% 0.05% Wise 100 % Equity ETF Portfolio F 0.50% 0.45% 0.05%

Abolition of trailer fees for D-Class Units

DI proceeds with the abolition of trailer fees for D-Class units of the Desjardins Funds and will reduce management fees by up to 25 basis points for all D-Class units of 61 Desjardins Funds, effective April 1st, 2021. This change is in response to regulatory changes by the Canadian Securities Administrators that will prohibit the payment of trailing commissions to executing brokers.

Desjardins Funds (D-Class Units) D-Class

Units Current

management

fees, before

taxes % Management

fees starting

April 1st, 2021,

before taxes % Reduction % Desjardins Money Market Fund D 0.85% 0.75% 0.10% Desjardins Short-Term Income Fund D 0.48% 0.38% 0.10% Desjardins Canadian Bond Fund D 0.70% 0.60% 0.10% Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Bond Fund D 0.70% 0.60% 0.10% Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund D 0.70% 0.60% 0.10% Desjardins Global Total Return Bond Fund D 0.90% 0.80% 0.10% Desjardins SocieTerra Environmental Bond Fund D 0.97% 0.87% 0.10% Desjardins Global Corporate Bond Fund D 0.80% 0.70% 0.10% Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund D 0.95% 0.85% 0.10% Desjardins Global Tactical Bond Fund D 1.05% 0.95% 0.10% Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Fund D 0.79% 0.69% 0.10% Desjardins Emerging Markets Bond Fund D 1.05% 0.95% 0.10% Desjardins Global Balanced Growth Fund

(formerly Desjardins Tactical Balanced Fund) D 1.05% 0.80% 0.25% Desjardins Québec Balanced Fund D 1.05% 0.80% 0.25% Desjardins Global Balanced Strategic Income Fund D 1.05% 0.80% 0.25% Desjardins Dividend Income Fund D 0.95% 0.70% 0.25% Desjardins Dividend Growth Fund D 0.95% 0.70% 0.25% Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund D 0.95% 0.70% 0.25% Desjardins Canadian Equity Fund D 0.95% 0.70% 0.25% Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund D 0.95% 0.70% 0.25% Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Fund D 0.95% 0.70% 0.25% Desjardins Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund D 1.14% 0.89% 0.25% Desjardins American Equity Value Fund D 1.05% 0.80% 0.25% Desjardins American Equity Growth Fund D 1.05% 0.80% 0.25% Desjardins American Equity Growth Currency

Neutral Fund D 1.05% 0.80% 0.25% Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund D 1.05% 0.80% 0.25% Desjardins Low Volatility Global Equity Fund D 1.10% 0.85% 0.25% Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund D 1.10% 0.85% 0.25% Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund D 1.10% 0.85% 0.25% Desjardins SocieTerra International Equity Fund D 1.05% 0.80% 0.25% Desjardins Global Dividend Fund D 1.15% 0.90% 0.25% Desjardins Global Equity Fund D 1.10% 0.85% 0.25% Desjardins Global Equity Growth Fund D 1.02% 0.77% 0.25% Desjardins SocieTerra Diversity Fund D 1.10% 0.85% 0.25% Desjardins SocieTerra Environment Fund D 1.10% 0.85% 0.25% Desjardins SocieTerra Positive Change Fund D 1.10% 0.85% 0.25% Desjardins Global Small Cap Equity Fund D 1.20% 0.95% 0.25% Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund D 1.30% 1.05% 0.25% Desjardins Emerging Markets Fund D 1.25% 1.00% 0.25% Desjardins Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund D 1.30% 1.05% 0.25% Desjardins SocieTerra Emerging Markets Equity Fund D 1.30% 1.05% 0.25% Desjardins Global Infrastructure Fund D 1.20% 0.95% 0.25% Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio D 0.85% 0.70% 0.15% Melodia Conservative Income Portfolio D 0.86% 0.71% 0.15% Melodia Moderate Income Portfolio D 0.96% 0.81% 0.15% Melodia Diversified Income D 0.98% 0.78% 0.20% Melodia Moderate Growth Portfolio D 0.96% 0.81% 0.15% Melodia Diversified Growth Portfolio D 0.99% 0.79% 0.20% Melodia Balanced Growth Portfolio D 1.12% 0.92% 0.20% Melodia Maximum Growth Portfolio D 1.16% 0.91% 0.25% Melodia 100% Equity Growth Portfolio D 1.26% 1.01% 0.25% SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio D 0.86% 0.71% 0.15% SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio D 0.98% 0.78% 0.20% SocieTerra Growth Portfolio D 1.11% 0.91% 0.20% SocieTerra Maximum Growth Portfolio D 1.16% 0.91% 0.25% Chorus II Conservative Low Volatility Portfolio D 0.71% 0.56% 0.15% Chorus II Moderate Low Volatility Portfolio D 0.78% 0.63% 0.15% Chorus II Balanced Low Volatility Portfolio D 0.79% 0.59% 0.20% Chorus II Growth Portfolio D 0.90% 0.70% 0.20% Chorus II Aggressive Growth Portfolio D 0.97% 0.72% 0.25% Chorus II Maximum Growth Portfolio D 0.98% 0.73% 0.25%

Revised risk levels for certain Desjardins Funds

DI has announced changes to the risk levels of certain Desjardins Funds effective March 31, 2021.

Here is the list of the Desjardins Funds affected by this change:

Desjardins Funds Previous level of risk Revised risk level (March 31, 2021) Desjardins Emerging Markets Fund Medium to high Medium Desjardins Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Medium to high Medium Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Fund Low to medium Medium

These changes will be made subject to regulatory approval. DI reserves the right to defer implementation of the changes described above to a later date.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 40.5 billion in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $362.0 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

