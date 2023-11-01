MONTREAL, Nov. 1st, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced changes to its Desjardins Dividend Income Fund (the "Fund"). The changes, described in detail below, consist in an amendment to the investment strategies and a change of the name of the Fund. DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Amendment to the investment strategies of the Fund

On or about November 30, 2023, the investment strategies will be amended by changing the weighting that can be attributed to each asset category of the Fund in order to reflect the investment philosophy of the portfolio manager.

This change to the asset allocation of the Fund consists of an increase in the potential maximum exposure of the asset categories of fixed-income securities and equity securities and a reduction in the potential maximum exposure of asset category of Canadian preferred shares.

Name change of the Fund

The existing Desjardins Dividend Income Fund will be renamed the Desjardins Dividend Balanced Fund effective November 30, 2023 to better reflect the new investment strategies of the Fund.

The above-mentioned changes are subject to regulatory approval. DI reserves the right to delay the implementation, in whole or in part, of said changes to a later date.

