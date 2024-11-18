MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc., the manager of Desjardins Funds, is expanding its lineup of mutual funds with the launch of five new Desjardins Funds, including three target-maturity investment-grade bond funds.

"By launching these bond funds, Desjardins is offering conservative investors a tax-efficient alternative to guaranteed investment certificates and individual bonds that's still flexible and low cost," said Jean-François Girard, Manager, Investment Fund Development and Management.

Desjardins Investments now has three new target-maturity investment-grade bond funds in the following share classes:

The goal of these funds, which are managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., is to provide regular income while offering capital stability. The funds invest primarily in quality fixed-income securities issued by Canadian corporations on the Canadian market that will mature in 2025, 2026 or 2027, when each fund will be closed.

Launch of two new global equity funds

Desjardins Investments is launching two new global equity funds in the following share classes:

Desjardins Funds Available share classes1 Desjardins Global Opportunities Fund A, C, D, F, I and W Desjardins Fundamental Global Equity Fund I

1 For a description of the shares available, see the simplified prospectus.

Desjardins Global Opportunities Fund

This fund is managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies from around the world, including in emerging markets. The fund's portfolio is designed to reflect the fund manager's outlook on the macroeconomic environment, market valuations and investor sentiment.

Desjardins Fundamental Global Equity Fund

This fund is managed by Guardian Capital LP. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies from around the world, including in emerging markets. The fund uses fundamental analysis to select securities from quality companies capable of maintaining long-term growth and potentially increasing their valuation.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $43.5 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2024. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds and ETFs to Canadian investors. In addition, Desjardins Investments is actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM) is one of the largest asset managers in Canada. It's an expert in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure and real estate) held in a variety of investment vehicles. As at June 30, 2024, DGAM manages over $107 billion in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. DGAM has a team of more than 95 investment professionals in offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto. It takes a collaborative approach combining innovation, accessibility and discipline to develop solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. DGAM's investment process applies its cooperative values to help its partners and clients grow their assets responsibly over the long term.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian is a diversified financial services firm that has CAN$58 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2024, and that meets the wealth management needs of a range of clients across its various business lines. Guardian is headquartered in Canada with offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Caribbean. The firm is active in the fields of institutional and private investment management, financial advisory services and business investment. Guardian's institutional investment arm operates through Guardian Capital LP, based in Canada, GuardCap Asset Management Limited, based in the United Kingdom, and Alta Capital Management, LLC and Agincourt Capital Management, LLC, both based in the United States.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $464.7 billion as at September 30, 2024. It has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, and their related logos, as well as the SocieTerra® brand, are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

