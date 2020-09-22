Desjardins Investments launches 16 mutual funds on the TSX-NAVex platform

Nearly half are Responsible Investing (RI) funds that are 100% free of oil production and pipelines

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins President and CEO Guy Cormier did more than simply open trading on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today, he heralded the beginning of a new era for Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (hereafter "IIROC") registered investment advisors as one of Canada's largest mutual fund manager announced the posting of 16 mutual funds on NAVex™, a mutual fund platform that streamlines the distribution of investment funds.

As a result, Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, becomes the manager with the largest number of mutual funds on this platform, including seven RI funds that are 100% free of oil production and pipelines.

"Thirty years ago this month, we introduced our first RI fund (Desjardins Environment Fund) and ever since, we have made a conscious effort to develop products for investors who want to see their investment grow while supporting businesses that promote sustainable development and social responsibilities," said Guy Cormier, who has been at the helm of Canada's leading financial cooperative group since 2016, which this year celebrates its 120th anniversary.

With more than $36 billion in assets under management (as of June 30, 2020), Desjardins Investments Inc. oversees the largest portfolio of RI funds in the country – and its presence on TSX NAVex will give IIROC registered investment advisors the possibility to bulk trade mutual funds more efficiently.

"We are proud to welcome Desjardins, an industry leader and long-standing partner in Canada's markets, to TSX NAVex, our centralized mutual fund solution," said Kevin Sampson, President, Equity Trading, TMX Group. "The launch of these funds on TSX NAVex significantly expands our product offering and enables dealers and advisors to take advantage of the platform's unique features, including an efficient, cost-effective transaction process. As the nature of investing continues to evolve, we look forward to working closely with our industry stakeholders to build our markets stronger and more competitive into the future."

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $349.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $36 billion in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About TSX NAVex

TSX NAVex is a mutual fund platform targeting investment advisors that execute their financial order instructions through an IIROC registered dealer. TSX NAVex provides the same end-of-day Net Asset Value (NAV) execution that advisors have come to expect from mutual funds, but also realizes the benefits of bulk trading and a lower transaction cost model. The platform leverages the operational efficiencies of TMX equity order and settlement infrastructure, providing seamless service to TSX-connected dealers.

Legal note

The Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (for journalists only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 1-866-866-7000 or 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]; TMX Group, Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.desjardins.com/

