Desjardins Investments announces the closure of a Desjardins Fund

MONTREAL, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces that it will close a Desjardins Fund, namely the Wise Fixed Income Portfolio (the "Portfolio"), on or around September 12, 2024, at 4 p.m. (Eastern Time).

DI has come to this conclusion considering the low net asset value of the Portfolio and the limited number of unitholders. Affected unitholders will be advised and DI will bear the costs and expenses associated with the closure of the Portfolio. DI reserves the right to suspend or postpone the implementation of these changes.

The closure following the capping of the Portfolio in effect since April 26, 2024, which was announced by DI on April 24, 2024. Since that date, the Portfolio has been closed to new investors and to any additional investment in units of the Portfolio, except for investments made by periodic payments.

DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors. Unitholders of the Portfolio can contact their advisor to obtain additional information.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion as at December 31, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

