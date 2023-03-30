MONTREAL, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced a revised risk level and investment horizon for certain funds as described below. DI regularly reviews its mutual funds' offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Revised risk level for certain Desjardins Funds

DI has announced changes to the risk level of certain Desjardins Funds effective March 31, 2023.

Here is the list of the Desjardins Funds affected by this change:

Desjardins Funds Previous level of risk Revised risk level (March 31, 2023) Desjardins American Equity Growth Currency Neutral Fund Medium Medium to high Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund Medium Medium to high Chorus II Moderate Low Volatility Portfolio Low Low to medium SocieTerra Moderate Portfolio Low Low to medium Melodia Moderate Growth Portfolio Low Low to medium Melodia Moderate Income Portfolio Low Low to medium

These changes will be made subject to regulatory approval. DI reserves the right to defer implementation of the changes described above to a later date.

Revised investment horizon for the Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund

DI has announced that the Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund is now intended for investors who have a medium to long-term investment horizon. Previously, the Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund was intended for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $39.25 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2022. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers mandated by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., the portfolio manager of the Desjardins Funds, representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $407,1 billion as at December 31, 2022. It was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2022 by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

