MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group is proud to announce that it's been named one of Canada's best employers by several prestigious organizations. These honours speak to Desjardins's deep-seated commitment to its workers and its unwavering desire to build a truly unique corporate culture.

Desjardins stands out as the only financial institution in Forbes magazine's top 15 best employers. Mediacorp has also recognized Desjardins as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, and one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People. And on top of these honours, Desjardins has received Platinum parity certification from Women in Governance for the third year running, which stems from to its commitment to gender party and inclusion.

These distinctions shine a light on Desjardins's commitment to being a top-tier employer. They also go to show the depth of its dedication to employees, the youth segment and gender parity—key priorities for North America's largest cooperative financial group. These awards and distinctions speak to the innovative programs and human resources best practices that set Desjardins apart as one of Canada's biggest employers.

"At Desjardins, we work every single day to cultivate an environment where everyone can thrive," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "These honours are a huge point of pride for us. They confirm that we offer a healthy and engaging workplace. For us, creating a space that respects our differences—one where each individual employee can grow and contribute to their fullest potential—is an absolute must."

People-first initiatives

Employee well-being is a priority at Desjardins, which offers four weeks of vacation the first year and a comprehensive range of healthcare and wellness benefits. That includes initiatives like a sleep health program, an allowance for health, well-being and work-life balance expenses, programs specifically for women's career support, and competitive total compensation. All of which help the financial cooperative stand out as a truly caring employer. Add to that Desjardins's recognition programs and employee-initiated internal communities and you can see why Desjardins employees feel a sense of pride and belonging.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $464.7 billion as at September 30, 2024. It was named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Desjardins Group Public Relations, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]