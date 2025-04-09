LÉVIS, QC, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group has been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. This prestigious recognition is awarded by Forbes and Statista to the top financial institutions in 34 countries, based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 50,000 consumers. The ranking highlights financial institutions that stand out for their ability to maintain consumer trust and meet their clients' financial needs.

"This recognition sends a very clear signal that our members and clients trust us. They appreciate the quality of our products and services, as well as our ability to meet their needs and expectations. Over the past 125 years, Desjardins has been supporting millions of people toward their ambitions while being actively involved in communities. And we're doing this so well because of our strong ability to adapt and grow with our members and clients," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

Given the current economic uncertainty, this prestigious award is a testament to Desjardins's commitment to providing high-quality financial services. It also speaks to Desjardins's ability to innovate and meet the changing needs and expectations of its members and clients. This international recognition strengthens the organization's position as a leader and highlights its efforts to build trusting relationships and support its members' and clients' ambitions.

Statista's ranking is based on a survey that asks respondents to identify all the banks where they have a chequing or savings account. Each institution was then evaluated using several criteria, primarily based on trustworthiness, terms and conditions, customer service, digital services and quality of financial advice.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $470.9 billion as at December 31, 2024. With more than 55,200 skilled employees, it has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest financial institutions according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

