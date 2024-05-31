LÉVIS, QC, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group and The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island (ICPEI) have confirmed that the transaction announced in March 2024 has closed. With this acquisition, Desjardins General Insurance Group intends to strengthen its position as a leader in the Canadian market and expand the footprint of its property and casualty insurance activities, including its offer for businesses.

"Desjardins has big ambitions for entrepreneurs. We need to step up our coverage to meet their property and casualty insurance needs. ICPEI's expertise in broker distribution is going to help us expand our reach and access new markets so we can better meet the growing needs of Business Services members and clients across the country," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

This acquisition gives Desjardins access to a wider variety of commercial insurance products so it can meet the needs of businesses in a market where brokerage distribution is increasingly critical. "ICPEI's goals are to expand insurance distribution across the country and develop business opportunities in new Canadian markets, and this acquisition is a concrete example. Desjardins' financial strength will allow us to be a more important player faster in the brokerage insurance sector," added Serge Lavoie, President and CEO of ICPEI.

ICPEI, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Desjardins, will continue to develop solutions and products for clients. It will continue to offer its products through the insurance brokers who work with ICPEI, as a complement to Desjardins Group's direct distribution approach and network of exclusive agents. Desjardins will use its strength it further ICPEI's development and growth.

This transaction and Desjardins Group's recent acquisition of Guardian Capital Group Limited's life and health insurance and individual savings distribution activities are clear examples of Desjardins Group's drive to grow across Canada, especially in the property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance and wealth management sectors.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $435.8 billion as at March 31, 2024. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About ICPEI

Founded in 1998, ICPEI Holdings Inc. operates in the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island (ICPEI). ICPEI distributes commercial and personal insurance products exclusively through the broker channel.

