Desjardins Group Election Committee confirms Guy Cormier's re-election for a second term

LÉVIS, QC, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Guy Cormier has been re-elected by acclamation for a second four-year term as the head of Desjardins Group. The announcement was made by the Desjardins Group Election Committee, which oversees the election process, following the prescribed nomination period.

Guy Cormier's second term will officially begin on March 28, 2020, following Desjardins Group's Annual General Meetings.

Guy Cormier's career

Guy Cormier, 50, has been with Desjardins for just over 26 years. Over the course of his career, he has held a number of high-level roles within the organization.

He began as a business account manager and then served as general manager at a number of caisses. He continued to climb the ranks and was appointed Vice-President of Cooperative Network Finance in 2009. A move to Senior Vice-President of the Cooperative Network followed in April 2012.

In 2016, Cormier put his name forward for the office of Desjardins Group President and was subsequently elected.

Cormier is a graduate of HEC Montréal, where he earned a BBA and an MBA and taught finance for nearly 8 years. A strong proponent of community involvement, he supports a variety of causes, including fundraisers for La Fondation Forces AVENIR, Le Diamant theatre in Quebec City, Fondation Madeli-Aide and the Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal Foundation. He's also active in Fondation Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, the Montreal Heart Institute and Domaine Forget.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $312.7 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

