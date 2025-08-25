LÉVIS, QC, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group has announced the makeup of its management committee as Denis Dubois, the new President and Chief Executive Officer, prepares to take office. For 125 years, Desjardins Group has been committed to helping members, clients and communities achieve their ambitions. Three new members are joining the nine existing members of the organization's management committee with renewed energy to continue pursuing directions that aim to enhance the member and client experience while ensuring the sustainable and responsible growth of the largest cooperative financial group in North America.

Chantal Gagné will become Executive Vice-President, Life and Health Insurance. Currently Vice-President, Life and Health Insurance and Independent Distribution, she has been at Desjardins for 18 years. She began her career in the P&C insurance sector, where she worked in actuarial services, underwriting and claims. Over the last five years, she has played a key role in the transformation of Desjardins's life and health insurance sector. She is known for her dedication, her ability to see projects through, and her strong relationships with both her teams and her business partners.

Daniel Grossi will be named Executive Vice-President, Information Technology. He is currently Chief Technology, Operations and Enterprise Architecture Officer. With nearly 25 years of experience in management, including the last nine at Desjardins, he is recognized for his leadership in the digital transformation, his innovative spirit, and his ability to optimize the member and client experience.

Sébastien Vallée will become Executive Vice-President, Wealth Management. He has been with Desjardins since 2000, and has 15 years of experience in management and senior management positions in the wealth management sector, including his current role as Vice-President, Investment Solutions. He is known for his dedication and his ability to bring people together. He's a member of the AMF's Investment Products Advisory Committee and sits on the innovation and development committee for United Way Québec and Chaudière-Appalaches.

Effective September 2, the 12 members of the management committee, each dedicated to meeting the needs of members, clients and communities, will be:

Denis Dubois, President and CEO of Desjardins Group

Johanne Duhaime, Senior Executive Vice-President, Technology and Organizational Performance

Marie-Huguette Cormier, Executive Vice-President, Member/Client Experience, Cooperation and Human Transformation

Di-Thai Hua, Executive Vice-President, Operations

Nathalie Larue, Executive Vice-President, Personal Services and Community Life

Jean-Yves Bourgeois, Executive Vice-President, Business Services

, Executive Vice-President, Business Services Valérie Lavoie, Executive Vice-President, Property and Casualty Insurance

Alain Leprohon, Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Antoine Avril, Executive Vice-President, Risk Management and Chief Risk Officer

Daniel Grossi, Executive Vice-President, Information Technology

Sébastien Vallée, Executive Vice-President, Wealth Management

Chantal Gagné, Executive Vice-President, Life and Health Insurance

These changes in senior management also include the departure of two members of the management committee, who are passing the torch after making a profound mark on the organization: Réal Bellemare, Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, and Isabelle Garon, Executive Vice-President, Marketing, Communications, Cooperation and President's Office. Desjardins Group would like to thank them for their enormous contributions to the organization.

Since March 2024, the role and duties of the chair of the board of directors have been separate from those of the president and CEO of Desjardins Group. As announced in May 2024, Louis Babineau holds the position of Chair of the Desjardins Group Board of Directors.

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

