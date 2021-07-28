MONTREAL, July 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Further to its announcement on May 13, 2021, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. ("DGAM"), as manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds, confirms that the Desjardins ETFs listed in the table below were terminated and de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close of business on July 28, 2021 (the "Termination Date"). The Desjardins ETFs' final distributions, if any, and final net proceeds of termination per unit are as follows:





Proceeds of Termination Desjardins ETF Ticker Income

Distribution

per Unit Capital

Gains

Distribution

per Unit Final Net

Proceeds of

Termination

per Unit Desjardins Canada Multifactor-

Controlled Volatility ETF DFC - - 21.1338 Desjardins USA Multifactor-

Controlled Volatility ETF DFU - - 29.9780 Desjardins Developed ex-USA ex-

Canada Multifactor-Controlled

Volatility ETF DFD 0.4919 - 21.7436 Desjardins Emerging Markets

Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF DFE 0.4102 - 17.2614

Unitholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the applicable Desjardins ETF. The final distributions, if any, and proceed of termination will be paid on or about August 3, 2021 to the unitholders of record on the Termination Date on a pro rata basis, without further action by those unitholders.

Income and capital gains distributions, which will take effect immediately prior to termination, are indicated on a per unit basis in the table above. The net proceeds of termination paid to each unitholder is the sum of the net asset value per unit (without the distributions) plus the income and capital gains distributions per unit indicated in the table above, and represents the remaining net assets of the applicable Desjardins ETF.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $377.0 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

