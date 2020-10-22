DGAM is a team of investment specialists with a reputation for building custom portfolios and managing institutional mandates

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - "With asset growth of close to 70% over the past 5 years, DGAM is at a crossroads. As fund manager for Desjardins Group entities including the Desjardins Group Pension Plan, Desjardins Financial Security, Desjardins General Insurance Group and subsidiaries, Desjardins Investment Solutions, Desjardins Private Wealth Management, Desjardins Securities, Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins and the Desjardins Foundation, we have been able to contribute to the sound capitalization of pension plans and meet liability matching needs while implementing innovative responsible investment strategies and expanding our range of Exchange Traded Funds. By offering our services to a greater number of external institutional investors across Canada, we plan to grow our assets under management from $76 billion as at September 30, 2020 to $100 billion by 2024."

This is how Nicolas Richard, President and Chief Operating Officer of DGAM presented the 2020–2024 growth plan that will be driven by his 80-strong team, 45 of whom are investment professionals. Over the coming months, DGAM will offer its services to a wide range of clients including pension plans, foundations, life and health insurance and property and casualty insurance firms, investment funds, private companies, trust companies and public bodies.

DGAM, a leader in responsible investment

"DGAM's Canada-wide growth plan will rely on its position as a leader in responsible investment (RI)" added Mr. Richard. This is indeed a significant competitive advantage. An increasing number of institutions are looking beyond financial considerations and wish to integrate environmental, social and governance criteria into the management of their investments. Our team has honed its expertise in shareholder engagement and research in ESG criteria. By adopting RI best practices, we're benefiting individuals and communities in line with Desjardins Group's mission as a cooperative group.

"DGAM is recognized for the depth, complementarity and diversity of our portfolio managers' and analysts' skillsets. The fact that we are thorough and able to innovate and adapt based on changes in the economic environment is also a key factor that gains the trust of institutional investors," concluded Mr. Richard.

DGAM launched its first RI strategy in 2013 and today, we offer 11 RI solutions. In 2019, DGAM met with 127 companies to encourage them to adopt best practices in key areas: the fight against climate change and how we must adapt, the protection of human rights and increasing diversity on boards of directors.

DGAM is also aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of Desjardins Group's own investments to a level that is 25% lower than the traditional benchmarks by the end of 2020.

DGAM offers cutting-edge expertise in the following 7 fields: fixed income, Canadian equity, strategic asset allocation, tactical asset allocation, real estate, quantitative research and management, and responsible investment.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $349.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

