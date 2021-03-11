MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins is recognizing the National Day of Observance for victims of COVID-19 by flying the flags at Complexe Desjardins in Montreal, at the Desjardins campus in Lévis and at the offices in Aurora at half-mast. The organization is asking employees across the country to observe a minute of silence at 1 p.m. ET, in honour of those directly and indirectly affected by the pandemic.

"Today marks one year since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, the impact and the fallout of which created a crisis of historic proportions. Today is a day to remember the 20,000 Canadians, including 10,000 Quebecers, that we've lost. It's also a day to recognize the courageous work our healthcare professionals have been doing for months. I also want to thank Desjardins's 48,000 employees for the incredible effort they've made to continue providing essential services to help our members and clients make it through this difficult time. This is a day for collective remembrance, and a time to think about the lessons we've learned that we can use to build a more compassionate and united global society," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins.

