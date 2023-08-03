MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - First home savings accounts (FHSAs) are now available at all Desjardins caisses and branches and online through AccèsD and by phone at 1 800 CAISSES. As part of the launch, members and clients can take advantage of a promotional 5% interest rate on their FHSA*.

What is an FHSA?

An FHSA is a new registered plan that allows you to save tax-free for your first qualifying home.

Advantages of an FHSA

Contributions lower your taxes : Contributions made to an FHSA are eligible for a tax deduction, which reduces your taxable income for the current or subsequent years.

: Contributions made to an FHSA are eligible for a tax deduction, which reduces your taxable income for the current or subsequent years. Tax-free earnings : The investment income earned in your FHSA isn't taxed.

: The investment income earned in your FHSA isn't taxed. Tax-free withdrawals: You can withdraw your money tax-free to purchase your first qualifying home.

How does an FHSA work?

Who can open an FHSA?

You're eligible if:



You're between the ages of 18 and 71 on December 31 .

.



You're a Canadian resident.





You or your spouse didn't own or occupy a primary residence in the year the account was opened, or during the previous 4 calendar years.

How much can you contribute to your FHSA?

Your contribution room is $8,000 per year, up to a lifetime limit of $40,000 .



If you don't reach the annual limit, the unused portion is carried forward.

To learn more about the FHSA and how it can help you achieve your dream of becoming a homeowner, visit www.desjardins.com.fhsa.



*You can enroll in an FHSA only if you meet the eligibility criteria at the time you sign the application. The introductory promotional rate is subject to change without notice. Visit desjardins.com/fhsa to see the full list of conditions and how they apply.

