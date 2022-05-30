Nearly 30 fossil fuel-free responsible investment funds

MONTREAL, May 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins has taken its line of SocieTerra investment funds to the next level, adding 10 new Desjardins SocieTerra Funds and 1 new SocieTerra Portfolio. With these fossil fuel-free responsible investment funds, Desjardins now has nearly 30 SocieTerra products in all, making it a Canadian leader in responsible investment (RI).

"At Desjardins, we believe it's important to offer responsible investment products and help our members and clients make the energy transition. The Desjardins SocieTerra Funds and SocieTerra Portfolios are just one more way we're making a positive change for communities and the planet. They're also an opportunity for our members to build a greener economy," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "It's great to see so much enthusiasm for these products from our members. Our RI assets under management have increased significantly over the past 12 months, from $10.1 billion as at December 31, 2020, to $12.2 billion on the same date in 2021."

Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI) manages the Desjardins Funds. These new responsible investment products will help DI diversify member and client assets and offer members and clients a wide range of portfolio solutions with the potential to perform well while meeting their responsible investment expectations. The new funds span all asset classes, from emerging market and global corporate bonds to international small cap equities.

Here are the changes to DI's SocieTerra investment fund lineup.

SocieTerra product Classes available Desjardins SocieTerra Short-Term Income Fund W, I Desjardins SocieTerra Global Managed Bond Fund W, I Desjardins SocieTerra Global Corporate Bond Fund I Desjardins SocieTerra Emerging Markets Bond Fund I Desjardins SocieTerra Global Balanced Fund A, C, F, D, I Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Income Fund W, I Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund A, C, F, D, W, I Desjardins SocieTerra Low Volatility Global Equity Fund W, I Desjardins SocieTerra Global Dividend Fund W, I Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund A, C, F, D, W, I SocieTerra Fixed-Income Portfolio I

The SocieTerra line does not invest in companies that generate a major portion of their revenue from petroleum, natural gas or thermal coal extraction or production, from the operation of gas and petroleum storage and transportation infrastructure, from oil refining, or from energy production from coal. For more information, see the 2021 Desjardins Funds Responsible Investment Policy.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $44.8 billion1 in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $397.1 billion. It was ranked one of the world's Top 100 Employers by MediaCorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, digital platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Brokerage fees, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

1. As at March 31, 2022.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public Relations 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]